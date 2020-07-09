Supersonic jet set boom for 2021 takeoff

(CNN) – More than 50 years after Concorde first took off, a new supersonic aircraft is preparing to take off.

Denver-based startup Boom Supersonic has announced that it will launch XB-1, a 1: 3 scale prototype of its upcoming supersonic commercial jet Overture, on October 7, with test flights starting in 2021.

"XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic travel back to the world," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, in a statement on the company's website.

Supersonic revival

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 experimental aircraft will launch in October, with a test program starting next year. Courtesy of Boom Supersonic

"Twice-speed flights mean we can travel twice as far, bringing more people, places and cultures into our lives."

According to Boom, the purpose of XB-1 is to demonstrate and demonstrate "key technologies" for Overture, such as advanced carbon fiber composite construction and high-efficiency, computer-optimized aerodynamics.

The company has also released images of the experimental aircraft, described as "the fastest privately developed aircraft in history", in the hangar, including completion of the installation of its wings.

"Our experiences in the Covid-19 pandemic underscore for all of us the fundamental human need for personal connection," says Scholl.

"A faster journey allows us to experience the world's people, cultures and places. With XB-1, we are showing that we are prepared to bring back the supersonic."

The results of the XB-1 test program, which claims to be 100% carbon neutral, will allow the company to tweak the design for the Supersonic Aircraft Overture.

& # 39; Demand has grown & # 39;

A representation of the supersonic commercial jet Overture, which is currently under development. Courtesy of Boom Supersonic

"We are ensuring that the supersonic future is safe and environmentally and economically sustainable," he added.

"We have learned that the demand for supersonic has grown even faster than we expected."

Before the pandemic, Boom had secured at least $ 6 billion in pre-orders for the plane, which is priced at $ 200 million, with buyers including Virgin Group and Japan Airlines, which invested $ 10 million in the company in 2017.

If everything goes according to plan, Overture, which is designed to accommodate between 55 and 75 people, will begin passenger flights in 2030. It will focus on more than 500 mainly transoceanic routes that will benefit from the Mach-2.2 speeds of the aircraft, like New York to London, a journey that would take only three hours and 15 minutes.

The aircraft has been designed with the latest noise reduction technologies and will only fly at supersonic speeds while over the oceans to ensure that populated areas are not affected by sonic booms.

Boom is not the only company trying to recover supersonic flights.

Aerion Corporation is currently developing an AS2 supersonic passenger jet, which can hold up to 12 passengers, at its headquarters in Reno, Nevada.

Paul Sillers also contributed to this report.