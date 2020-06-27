Supporters raise more than $ 60G for Starbucks barista criticized for "Karen" trying to circumvent the mask's mandate

Supporters raised more than $ 60,000 for a Starbucks barista in San Diego who confronted a woman who was trying to break a mask mandate and then threatened to call the police because she would not serve her.

Social media has called the woman, Amber Lynn Gilles, a "Karen" after she posted on a photo of the barista, Lenin Gutiérrez, on Facebook with the title "Meet Starbucks' Lenen who refused to serve me because she didn't I'm wearing a mask. Next time, I'll wait for the police and bring a medical exemption. "

"Karen" is a derogatory term used to label a demanding white woman who displays a dominant sense of entitlement in various social confrontations.

Gilles received a backlash from his post, and instead supporters created a GoFundMe, raising $ 63,714 as of Saturday in tips for the barista, who is also a dancer who aspires to teach kids.

Gutiérrez posted a video on Facebook thanking everyone who contributed and described the incident that occurred.

"This is my side of the story and my opinions, nothing in the name of Starbucks," the video introduced.

Gutiérrez said he was working at the cash register when Gilles entered the store without a mask.

"I asked him," Do you have a face mask? "And she said, 'No, I don't need her,'" he said in the video.

Gutierrez said that before he could explain to his Starbucks policy that all customers wear a mask at the store, he said, "I just jerk and start cursing a storm."

He adds that Gilles left the store but then came back, asked for his name and took a photo of him, and threatened to call the company's corporate office to complain.

San Diego County requires everyone to wear face covers in public, even when picking up food at restaurants or shopping at a store, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gutiérrez says the money raised on his behalf will go a long way in helping him pursue his passion.