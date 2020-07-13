Supposedly threw & # 39; tedder & # 39; Depp after he lost $ 750 million

Johnny Depp claimed Monday that then-wife Amber Heard hit him with a punch of hay on his 30th birthday, hours after discovering he had lost a staggering $ 750 million.

"Since Pirates [Of The Caribbean] 2 and 3, I had, and it's ridiculous to say, it's pretty embarrassing, apparently I made $ 650 million," admitted the 57-year-old star in London's High Court.

But on his wife's historic birthday in April 2016, he had a "bad meeting" regarding his former business manager, who he told the court had "stolen my money."

"Not only had I lost $ 650 million, but I also had $ 100 million in the hole because my taxes had not been paid to the government for 17 years," Depp told the court.

He agreed that he could have smoked cannabis between leaving the meeting "very nasty and ugly" and attending his wife's party in the Los Angeles penthouse that night.

"He is a calming agent for me," Depp told the drug court.

Depp's attorney, David Sherborne, noted that a nurse at the party, Erin Boerum, took notes calling Depp "consistent," "sociable," and "caring," while Heard "seemed irritable and upset" and "angry at his husband because it's late. "

Depp claimed that his wife attacked him later that night, with a secret recording three months after he captured him and said to Heard, "You screwed me, man."

"You came around the bed to start hitting me," he said on the tape, they told the court.

When asked to explain what a "haymaker" was, Depp explained, "It's just a kind of wild swing … a kind of round punch, so to speak. It's a bit wild but effective if it hits the target." .

They told the court that Heard was furious that her husband had gone to bed to read on his birthday.

"Under the circumstances of being harangued and forced into some discussion or altercation, I didn't think it was wrong," Depp insisted. "I thought it was better to stay away from the argument because it seemed ridiculous to me."

The actor was then asked if that was something he did only once during discussions, to which he replied, "No sir, quite a bit."

Depp was filing evidence for the fifth day in his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper about an April 2018 article that called him a "handcuff puncher," which he denies, instead saying that his ex-wife "sociopath" was the violent one. in their marriage.

Depp is also suing Heard for $ 50 million in the United States for allegedly defaming him in a Washington Post article on domestic abuse. That case should be heard next year.

"What’s Eating Gilbert Grape" star's money problems resulted in an earlier legal battle where he was accused of spending $ 30,000 a month on wine.

