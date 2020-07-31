Supreme Court allows continued construction of Trump border wall

Order 5-4 represents a loss for environmental groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, which had asked judges to lift an order from a year ago that allowed the government to continue building the wall pending appeals. It is a victory for Trump, who has made the construction of the wall a cornerstone of his presidency.

Judge Stephen Breyer, accompanied by Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Breyer noted that by the time the court reaches the merits case, the part of the wall may already be complete.

"However, I fear that the Court's decision to allow construction to continue may operate in effect, as a final ruling," Breyer wrote.

The dispute concerns the ACLU's challenge to use the Pentagon's $ 2.5 billion to build parts of the wall along the southwest border. Last month, a federal appeals court ruled against Trump, arguing that the administration does not have the authority to divert funds from the Pentagon to build additional barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization from Congress. But the opinion did not take immediate effect due to last year's Supreme Court order that is still in effect.