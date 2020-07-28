Supreme Court: anger, leaks and tensions during the LGBTQ debate of the Supreme Court

But the case did not start that way. In their private conference room in October, with just nine and no legal aides, the judges debated whether and how to provide the same anti-bias coverage for 1 million transgender workers, according to multiple sources familiar with the court's inner workings.

Some judges raised concerns related to religious interests and shared bathing, the sources said. But even with their differences and some coverage, the die was thrown in that private session for the final 6-3 decision that emerged in June.

Conservative Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first nominee for the Supreme Court, held the key to the decision that ultimately declared that the Civil Rights Act prohibits employers from denying jobs or promotions to gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

It was the conservative Roberts who assigned the opinion. And as Gorsuch devised her legal justification, Liberal Justice Elena Kagan appealed publicly and privately to her interest in sticking to the text of the laws. Kagan, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010, has demonstrated an intelligent ability to negotiate through the ideological wings of banking.

On the other hand, a series of scathing dissensions of conservative judge Samuel Alito's draft that attacked Gorsuch's logic failed to dissuade any of the six majority judges, who did not hesitate in the last months of internal deliberations.

Meanwhile, a late change in an unrelated case that also involved Gorsuch confused lawyers and journalists, who were watching for signs of what might be happening in LGBTQ disputes.

The decision that emerged in the consolidated LGBTQ cases reflects a new type of consensus among the judges. The conservative majority is not a monolith that can be counted on to vote in a certain way. Different conservative judges, following their own instincts and approaches, sometimes move left in the law.

As the recently completed session demonstrated, Roberts is the best conservative to break up with his brothers and join the four-judge liberal wing. But in gay-transgender disputes, it was Gorsuch, writing for the majority, who played the central role as the author of the opinion.

In those cases, most judges agreed from the start that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits bias "by" sex, should include gay and lesbian workers who experience discrimination based on sexual orientation. But the judges questioned whether Title VII applied in the same way to transgender people, according to sources.

Dispute resolution begins with votes in the judges' private conference room, taken shortly after oral arguments in one case.

What was not previously known in LGBTQ disputes is that the judges voted first to affirm a lower court ruling that had favored a gay man fired from his job as a skydiving instructor in New York and to reverse a court decision. lower against a gay man removed from his position as county children's services coordinator in Georgia.

But, according to new details learned by CNN, when it came to the case of a transgender woman, Aimee Stephens, who had challenged her to shoot at a Michigan funeral home, the judges tore apart as they discussed the matter.

Some judges thought that sexual orientation and gender identity cases would definitely be treated the same way under the law. But others wondered about the differences with the claims and even whether the Stephens case could be returned to a trial court for new hearings, essentially challenging the issue of transgender people's rights.

But once Roberts assigned the cases to Gorsuch and he, unsurprisingly, focused on the text of the Title VII prohibition of discrimination "by … sex", most quickly signed the opinion stating that both the guidance sexual as gender identity would be covered.

(One of the most important powers of the Chief Justice is to decide who draws the majority opinion of the court in a case. This happens after votes are cast for all cases heard in a two-week session. The chief justice makes all assignments when he is in the majority; if he is in the minority, dissenting, the associate chief judge in the majority makes the assignment.)

The consolidated cases represented the first Supreme Court test of LGBTQ rights since Judge Anthony Kennedy's 2018 retirement. He had been the voice of the court in promoting gay rights in a series of decisions, beginning in 1996 and culminating in the 2015 decision declaring a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. That ruling was reduced to a single vote.

Tensions were further fueled by the Trump administration's reversals of legal protections for gay and transgender workers. The administration sided with employers who fired workers after learning of their sexual orientation or gender identity. When the decision was made in June, Trump said simply: "They have ruled and we live with the decision."

Gorsuch's approach to law

Gorsuch, 52, a former Denver-based US appeals court judge, adopted a method of interpreting the laws through simple language, rather than trying to understand the expectations of legislators at that time or changing social needs.

A judge who follows the textual method for statutes, Gorsuch wrote in his 2019 book, "begins with dictionary definitions, grammar rules, and the historical context in which a law was adopted to see what its language meant to those who adopted the law. "

During the oral arguments in October, Kagan addressed his appeal to Gorsuch. She claimed that a man who had been fired because he loved other men, rather than women, is protected by the Civil Rights Act.

"If he were a woman, he would not have been fired," said Kagan. "This is the usual way to interpret statutes now. We see the laws. We don't look at the predictions. We don't look at the wishes. We don't look at the wishes. We look at the laws."

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act specifically prohibits discrimination "by" sex, race, religion, or national origin. Kagan argued that discrimination against a gay man because he loved other men, not women, necessarily, was "because of sex."

Gorsuch's approach generally leads him to narrower constructions of individual civil rights and freedoms. But as he considered Title VII, his approach led to an opposite and more expansive result.

While Gorsuch expressed concern over oral arguments about "massive social unrest" if judges ruled in favor of broad protections for LGBTQ workers, he previously stated that a true textualist should not focus on whether an outcome would be good or bad.

Roberts and debates on baths and religious freedom

Another intriguing turn in the early deals was Roberts' majority vote.

Until these cases, Roberts had never signed a decision on gay rights in a case discussed before judges, and had disagreed bitterly in 2015 when judges announced a fundamental right to same-sex marriage.

Roberts, who has held the central presidency since his appointment by President George W. Bush 15 years ago, has never been a strong advocate of Gorsuch's proposed textual approach.

However, Roberts was brought into the majority camp by a civil rights issue that was increasingly prominent in contemporary America.

As majority judges began to determine how to interpret the scope of Title VII's plain language protections against sex discrimination, they had to address how it applied to gay and transgender workers, specifically Stephens, who had been fired. From his job. in michigan When the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Stephens' favor, it said discrimination based on transgender identity is inherently sex discrimination under Title VII.

During oral arguments, Roberts questioned how an employer would establish shared bathroom policies for "a transgender man in transition to a woman."

Roberts separately addressed state anti-bias law exemptions for religious employers, and in his private conversations, CNN learned, the judges reflected on religious freedom concerns.

Harris Funeral Homes had originally argued that he had the religious right to fire Stephens when he underwent surgery and began to present himself as a woman. But Harris had lost that claim in the 6th Circuit and had not appealed to the Supreme Court for that reason.

A rare media leak puts pressure on

Meanwhile, conservatives Gorsuch and Roberts were hit by external pressure.

The most substantive part of the court's decision-making process occurs when judges draft opinions for the majority and dissidents resolve their legal bases in drafts. Final judgment in any case is important, but it is legal reasoning that sets the rules for future related disputes. As the judges develop their foundations, they send out drafts for the eight other judges to see.

Strangers are often in the dark about internal alliances, motivations, and the twists and turns that lead to failure at the national level. The judges say their final, written opinion should speak for itself.

But in this high-risk case, the news that Gorsuch and Roberts had voted with the four judges on the left began to leak in November, a rare breach of confidentiality during the drafting process at the secretly obsessed institution.

Some who spread the word simply hoped to hit the conservatives, perhaps even pressure them to change. On November 21, the Wall Street Journal published an editorial disapproving of possible developments, titled: "The Supreme Court Textualism Test: Kagan Attempts to Attract Gorsuch and Roberts of the Scalia Method." (Judge Antonin Scalia, a conservative icon who died in 2016, was known for his interpretive approach tied to the text of the laws.)

Few people beyond the court walls really knew what was going on, yet those early whispers of votes and internal debate had some truth.

Gorsuch exudes confidence regarding his textual approach and would have easily found arguments to that effect in presentations supporting gay and transgender employees, without any guidance from Kagan.

However, she was in contact with Gorsuch during the deliberations, sources told CNN. And of the four judges on the left, Kagan seems more capable of persuading Roberts. Despite having different ideologies and policies, their legal backgrounds and instincts are similar, and they seem to enjoy mutual respect.

CNN learned that Gorsuch finished a first draft for colleagues to read in early February. Kagan told Gorsuch and the others that he was signing immediately.

Soon after, the other liberals, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor, joined Gorsuch's approach and conclusions in the three cases combined under the title of Bostock v. Clayton county. Roberts was at the same time. That quick sequence has not been previously reported.

The swift agreement was a reflection of the ongoing collaboration and an indication that the majority who had locked themselves up shortly after the oral arguments remained.

Alito's hard nose dissent

As the majority offer comments on the court's views, dissenting judges begin to devise their responses, often hoping to persuade someone on their side. Court decorum dictates that all judges receive all drafts, but factions sometimes speak privately while resolving trouble spots.

During the drafting process, individual judges may separate to write concurrent statements separately or, in exceptional cases, a judge may change sides entirely, persuaded by someone else's writings. Here, no one was swayed despite the forceful arguments of the dissidents, according to CNN reports.

Alito was enraged by the turn of events and immediately after seeing Gorsuch's draft opinion, according to sources familiar with the matter, alerted his colleagues that he would write a dissent.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's second designee, also believed that Gorsuch was completely wrong about the scope of Title VII coverage. Congress could change the law if it considered that additional protections were warranted, they argued.

Thomas, the primary member of that conservative team, had subtly tried to persuade Gorsuch that he was not being faithful to conservative textualism, but to no avail.

Alito, meanwhile, was adamant. He believed that Gorsuch's position contradicted his own, often expressed, view that judges should avoid political decisions. Alito finished his first draft after the judges had retired to their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic and sent copies of his dissenting opinion in April, CNN learned.

The two sides were thus united when Gorsuch and Alito began to face each other through continuous writing. In a few days in April, Gorsuch responded to Alito's scorching claims and reinforced his textual reading that the Title VII ban on sex discrimination covers LGBTQ workers.

Alito was especially angered by Gorsuch's opinion that he was taking a modest and humble approach to the law, as his dissenting opinion made clear. (Alito's final opinion, released to the public, said: "If today's decision is humble, it is sobering to imagine what the Court could do if it decided to be bold.")

Thomas signed Alito's dissenting opinion. Kavanaugh, however, was uneasy, according to sources. In the end, he broke away from Alito's caustic tone and wrote his own dissenting statement.

Alito scoffed at what he considered Gorsuch's false attempt at the textual brand Scalia. "(N) no one should be deceived," Alito wrote in his final opinion. "The Court's opinion is like a pirate ship. It sails under a textual flag, but what it actually represents is a theory of legal interpretation that Judge Scalia exhorted: the theory that the courts should 'update' the old statutes so that they are better to reflect the current values ​​of society ".

As the judges argued behind the scenes, advocates on both sides of the LGBTQ issues were increasingly concerned about what was happening with the cases. After conservative news reports in late 2019, little leaked.

Journalists and lawyers watch for signs of who might be writing the majority opinion to find out where the result might be headed. One approach to spotting possible authorship is to look at the allocation pattern. Typically, each judge writes only one opinion for each two-week oral session, during which about 10 cases are heard.

So court watchers went astray when Gorsuch wrote the opinion in another October case, Ramos v. LouisianaCNN learned whether state criminal convictions require a unanimous jury vote. Gorsuch became the author of the court's opinion in that case only after the judges had resolved his legal reasons months later.

Ramos' development did not change the outcome or timing of the LGBTQ decision, but Gorsuch's lead role in the Ramos case was enough to fuel further questions for those seeking clues on which justice was writing the momentous LGBTQ decision.

The majority of six judges held their opinion that Title VII covered gay and transgender workers without exception. Neither the liberal judges nor Roberts wrote a separate opinion, as is often the case in contentious cases. Here, most would speak with one voice: Gorsuch's.

The first concerns that some judges had about sex-segregated bathrooms or locker rooms were addressed and dismissed with just a few lines.

"(W) We don't intend to go to bathrooms, locker rooms or anything else like that," wrote Gorsuch.

Religious freedom issues were handled similarly looking ahead, but with a firmer caveat.

"We are … deeply concerned with preserving the promise of the free exercise of religion enshrined in our Constitution; that guarantee lies at the heart of our pluralistic society," wrote Gorsuch, noting the First Amendment guarantee of free exercise of the religion and Restoration of Religious Liberty Act of 1993.

The latest law that prohibits the federal government from imposing a substantial burden on a person's exercise of religion, Gorsuch said, could replace the Title VII ban on sex discrimination in certain cases.

That may have given the liberal judges pause. But they weren't going to push for change. They had won a 6-3 ruling that even a year earlier seemed impossible.