Supreme Court approves construction of Trump border wall

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court has sided with President Trump on his border wall with Mexico, allowing him to continue construction using more than $ 6 billion diverted from military funds.

Friday's decision maintains a one-year stay that allows construction to continue pending a final funding decision.

Lawyers for the Sierra Club and Democrats in the House of Representatives have sued to challenge the diversion, arguing it was an unconstitutional end to Congress, which had not approved the funding.

His arguments were successful before lower judges in California and Texas, but last summer the Supreme Court allowed Trump to continue spending the disputed funds as the pending decision on Friday.

White House attorneys have argued that the Constitution allows for the transfer of military funds in emergencies. Lower court judges have responded that such transfers should be based on unforeseen military requirements, and never if Congress has already denied the expense.