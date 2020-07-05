Supreme Court Cases: Here are the 8 cases in which the judges have not yet ruled

While the court has issued opinions so far in dozens of cases, including several major ones last month related to LGBTQ rights, abortion, and immigration, where Chief Justice John Roberts sided with all four. Liberals, some still under surveillance have not yet been released.

Trump financial documents

For more than three hours in early May over the phone, the court investigated two momentous cases that will determine whether the House of Representatives and a New York prosecutor can cite the accounting firm and Trump banks for their financial documents.

The judges focused on Trump's effort to protect his documents, but they also encouraged attorneys to look to the future and assess how an eventual decision will affect the separation of powers and the White House's broad immunity demands.

Trump's attorneys argued that the subpoenas in the House of Representatives "were unprecedented in every way" and called for a "temporary presidential immunity" against a New York prosecutor's subpoena for the president's tax records.

The release of any financial document from Trump before the election could be another bomb for the President in an already dramatic year.

University electoral disputes

What is at issue in two disputes in court is whether states can compel presidential voters to vote for the winner of a state's popular vote, a potentially thorny issue if the race is closed.

In 2016, 10 of the 538 presidential electors became corrupt, trying to vote for someone other than their promised candidate. Several of the corrupt voters in Washington were fined $ 1,000, while one in Colorado was removed and replaced by a substitute who voted for Hillary Clinton. That former voter sued and ultimately won when an appeals court held that while the state has the power to appoint voters, that does not extend to the power to remove them.

In all, 32 states and the District of Columbia have laws designed to discourage so-called infidel voters. But until 2016, no state had punished or eliminated a voter for their vote.

The dispute, the latest on the Affordable Care Act that is brought before judges, pits supporters of the law's contraceptive provision, which requires birth control to be covered without copay as a preventive service, against those they said he raped his religious. and moral beliefs.

The law allows some exemptions for churches and other religious entities, but after Trump took office, the government moved in 2017 to allow exemptions for more employers. Under the religious exception rule, any private employer, including listed corporations, could receive exemptions based on "sincere religious belief."

A second rule extended the same provision to organizations and small businesses that have objections "based on a moral conviction that is not based on any particular religious belief."

The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious order for women, asked judges to reverse a lower court order that blocked rules across the country.

Religious labor disputes

Seven years ago, the court recognized a "ministerial exception" for the first time, and held that under the First Amendment the government could not interfere with a church's hiring decisions. The judges held that the teacher in that case could be considered a "minister" under the law, triggering the exception.

The judges addressed the scope of that decision in May and if it prohibits teachers, who they say have limited religious duties, from filing a lawsuit.

The case highlights the tension between advocates of religious freedom and church autonomy, and those who argue that employees must be protected by federal anti-discrimination laws and employers who could retaliate against employees for reporting bad conduct.

Automatic calls and the limits of tribal sovereignty

A case related to a federal ban on automatic calls has been closely watched in political circles because of the potential impact on political advertising and its ability to open the floodgates for automatic calls to start ringing cell phones.

Disputers of a waiver provision in the ban argue that the provision could be considered a "content-based restriction", which refers to a law that is applied differently depending on the content of a particular type of speech. The First Amendment prohibits the government "to restrict the expression [ing] due to its message, its ideas, its subject or its content".

For the general public, the case is best remembered for the toilet flush captured in live audio during the remote oral arguments.

And in a case related to the limits of tribal sovereignty and what constitutes a reservation under the law, the Supreme Court will decide whether eastern Oklahoma qualifies as an American Indian reservation, where suspects must be tried by the federal government. .

The court heard a similar challenge to the eastern Oklahoma territorial limits last term, but was unable to reach a final decision after Judge Neil Gorsuch recused himself.

Retirement surveillance

As the term nears its conclusion, eyes are also on conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who may announce their retirements before the election.

While neither has given public indications that it is willing to sideline, the prospect of a vacancy has excited conservatives about installing a younger judge as a replacement.

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the fact that President Barack Obama's candidate receives an audience or vote in 2016, he has said a Trump candidate will continue.