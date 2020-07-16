Supreme Court clears way for second federal execution this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Supreme Court early Thursday cleared the way for a second federal execution in the same number of days.

The vote to allow Wesley Ira Purkey's execution to advance was 5-4, with the four liberal members of the court disagreeing.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote that "proceeding with Purkey's execution now, despite serious questions and factual findings about his mental competence, casts a cloak of constitutional doubt about the most irrevocable injuries." She was joined by liberal judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan.

Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 16-year-old girl before dismembering her, burning her, and then dumping the teen's body in a septic tank. He was also convicted in Kansas state court after using a hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who had polio.

Purkey's execution had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. On Tuesday, Daniel Lewis Lee was executed on the premises after his eleventh hour legal offers failed. It was the first federal execution after a 17-year hiatus.

Lawyers for Purkey, 68, argued that he has dementia and is not fit to be executed. They said his condition had deteriorated so severely that he did not understand why he was being executed. They also said that if Purkey's execution did not take place on Wednesday, the government would need to set a new date. But government attorneys said there was no obstacle to carrying out the execution on Thursday if the Supreme Court lifted the injunctions.

Purkey's mental health issue arose in the run-up to his trial in 2003 and when, after the verdict, jurors had to decide whether he should be executed for the murder of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in Kansas City. , Missouri. Prosecutors said he raped and stabbed her, dismembered her with a chainsaw, burned her, and dumped her ashes 200 miles (320 km) away in a septic tank in Kansas.

Purkey was sentenced separately and sentenced to life in prison for the beating to death of Mary Ruth Bales, 80, of Kansas City, Kansas, who suffered from polio.