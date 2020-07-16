Supreme Court clears way for second federal execution this week

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution in so many days. The high court by a 5-4 vote early Thursday morning lifted two court orders that kept the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey on hold.

Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 16-year-old girl before dismembering her, burning her, and then throwing the teen's body into a septic tank. He was also convicted in Kansas state court after using a hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who had polio.

Purkey's lawyers had claimed he had dementia and was not fit to be executed. They also said that if Purkey's execution did not take place on Wednesday, the government would need to set a new date.

But government attorneys said there was no obstacle to carrying out the execution on Thursday if the Supreme Court lifted the injunctions.

Purkey was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. On Tuesday, Daniel Lewis Lee was executed at the same facility after his eleventh hour legal offers failed.

The four liberal court judges disagreed.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote that "proceeding with Purkey's execution now, despite serious questions and factual findings about his mental competence, casts a cloak of constitutional doubt about the most irrevocable injuries."

She was joined by liberal judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan.