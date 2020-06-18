Supreme Court Decision on DACA

Today the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Here is what you need to know about the program and the beneficiaries, known as Dreamers.

These are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as Dreamers. About 700,000 young adults are currently protected by the DACA program.

To be eligible, applicants they had to have come to the US USA before age 16 and have lived there since June 15, 2007. They couldn't have been more than 30 years old when the Department of Homeland Security enacted the policy in 2012.

Among accepted applicants, Mexico is by far the largest country of origin, followed by El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

DACA recipients have been able to step out of the shadows and obtain valid driver's licenses, enroll in college, and legally safe jobs. They also pay income taxes.

The program did not give them a path to becoming U.S. citizens or even permanent legal residents, something that immigrant rights advocates have criticized, saying it left people in limbo.

Under DACA, Dreamers were able to apply to defer deportation and legally reside in the United States for two years. After that, they could apply for renewal.