Supreme court decision on Trump's finances

The Supreme Court is expected to issue opinions on two cases this morning regarding access to President Trump's financial records. The court announced Wednesday that today is the last day of the term.

The release of any financial document from Trump before the election could be another bomb for the President in an already dramatic year.

This is what you need to know:

What are the cases about: The cases address whether Trump can prevent the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives from obtaining his financial and banking records from his accounting firm and banks, and whether the President can block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor seeking his tax returns.

Conclusions of the oral arguments: The judges in May focused on Trump's effort to protect his documents, but also encouraged attorneys to look to the future and assess how an eventual decision will affect the separation of powers and the White House's broad immunity demands.

Trump's attorneys argued that the House of Representatives subpoenas "were unprecedented in every way" and called for "temporary presidential immunity" against a subpoena by a New York prosecutor for Trump's tax records.

"We are asking for temporary presidential immunity," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the court, defending himself against a New York subpoena for the president's tax records.

Delays due to Covid-19: The Supreme Court has taken an unusually long time to complete its tenure this year, with decisions in three cases still under wraps more than a week after judges normally cleared their schedule for the season.

The coronavirus pandemic can be attributed in part to the delay. The judges already broke tradition in May by holding oral arguments over the phone and broadcasting them live, since much of the country was closed.