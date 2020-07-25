Supreme Court denies Nevada church appeal of rule COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A heavily divided United States Supreme Court denied a request by a rural Nevada church on Friday night to remove as unconstitutional a 50-person limit on worship services as part of the state's continued response to coronavirus.

In a decision 5-4, the superior court refused to grant the request of the Christian church east of Reno to be subject to the same COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada that allow casinos, restaurants and other companies to operate at 50% of their capacity with adequate social distancing.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley argued that the ceiling on religious gatherings was an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment rights of its parishioners to express and exercise their beliefs.

Court President John Roberts sided with the liberal majority by denying the request without explanation.

Three judges wrote strongly dissenting opinions drafted on behalf of the four conservatives who said they would have granted the injunction while the court fully considers the merits of the case.

"That Nevada would discriminate in favor of the powerful gaming industry and its employees may not be a surprise, but the willingness of this Court to allow such discrimination is disappointing," wrote Judge Samuel Alito in a dissent that Clarence joined. Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

"We have a duty to defend the Constitution, and even a public health emergency does not exempt us from that responsibility," said Alito. "The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion. It says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, feed chips in a slot machine, or participate in any other game of chance. "

Kavanaugh also wrote his own dissent, as did Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last month after a United States judge in Nevada confirmed the state's policy allowing casinos and other companies to operate at 50% of their normal capacity.

The appeals court in San Francisco is still considering the appeal, but has meanwhile denied the church's request for an emergency order. Its July 2 ruling signaled the Supreme Court's refusal in May to remove California's limit on the size of religious gatherings.

The church in Nevada's Lyon County appealed to the Supreme Court six days later, calling for an emergency order prohibiting the state from applying the limit to religious gatherings.

"The governor allows hundreds of thousands to gather in search of financial fortunes, but only 50 gather in search of spiritual ones. That is unconstitutional, ”his attorneys wrote in their most recent submission to the superior court last week.

Nevada attorneys said last week that several courts across the country have followed the Supreme Court's initiative to uphold state authority to impose emergency restrictions in response to COVID-19.

"Temporarily limiting restrictions on the size of mass gatherings, including for religious services, protects the health and well-being of Nevadans during a global pandemic," they wrote.

Kavanaugh said Nevada's policy constitutes "overt discrimination against places of worship."

"The state has not explained why a 50% occupancy limit is good enough for secular companies where people congregate in large groups or stay close for long periods of time, such as in restaurants, bars, casinos, and gyms, but not it's good enough for places of worship, "he wrote.

Gorsuch said that today's world "with a pandemic upon us poses unusual challenges."

"But there is no world in which the Constitution allows Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel," he wrote.