Supreme Court gives Trump administration victory over deportation powers

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday for the Trump administration in a key immigration case, determining that a federal law limiting an asylum-seeker's ability to appeal a determination that he lacked a credible fear of persecution from his home country. violates the Constitution.

The ruling means that the administration can deport some asylum seekers without allowing them to present their case to a federal judge. Decision 7-2 applies to those who do not pass their initial asylum exams, making them eligible for rapid deportation.

In a decision in the case of the Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, the court ruled that the Illegal Immigration Reform and Accountability Act (IIRIRA), which prevents judicial review of the credible fear determination, does not violate the Suspension Clause of the Constitution, which protects habeas corpus privileges that allow the courts to determine whether a person should be released due to illegal detention.

“In this case, however, the defendant did not request to be released. Instead, he sought completely different relief: eviction from his "expulsion order" and "an order ordering (the Department) to provide him with a new … opportunity to apply for asylum and other forms of eviction," Judge Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion of the court, ruling that "relief is outside the scope of the habeas remedy of customary law."

Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, a Sri Lankan citizen, had crossed the southern border of the US Without documentation in January 2017, he was detained 25 yards from the border and detained for expulsion. According to court documents, he said he was afraid to return to Sri Lanka because he had once been kidnapped and beaten by a group of men, but did not know who they were or why they attacked him. At the time, he said he did not fear persecution because of his political beliefs, race, or any other protected characteristics.

As a result, an asylum officer determined that he had no "credible" fear of persecution. A supervisor accepted and signed an expulsion order, which was later confirmed by an immigration judge who had heard additional testimony. This prompted Thuraissigiam to file a habeas corpus petition for unlawful detention, which a federal district court denied. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision, ruling that the law was unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court reversed this with Thursday's decision.

Alito's opinion also rejected the argument that IIRIRA violated the Fifth Amendment Due Process Clause, citing an 1892 decision that ruled that "foreigners who have never been naturalized, nor acquired any domicile or residence within the The United States was not even admitted into the country in accordance with the law, "the decisions of administrative or executive officials who exercise the powers granted by Congress amount to due process.

The Supreme Court ruled that someone in Thuraissigiam's position, who was detained within 25 yards of the border, should be treated in the same way as someone who was detained at the time they attempted to enter the country, and therefore, the 1892 decision applies.

Associated Press contributed to this report.