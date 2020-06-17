Supreme Court halts execution in Texas over religious rights concerns after clergy were barred from death chamber

The United States Supreme Court granted a pardon Tuesday to a Texas inmate slated to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay in executions in the state. of the nation's busiest death penalty during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Supreme Court blocked the execution of Rubén Gutiérrez approximately an hour before he could have been executed. Gutiérrez's lawyers argued that his religious rights were being violated because the prison system would not allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

Last year, the Texas prison system banned clerics from the death chamber following a Supreme Court ruling that halted the execution of another inmate, Patrick Murphy, who had requested that a Buddhist adviser be allowed into the camera. In response to the decision in the Murphy case, the Texas prison system changed its policy to no longer allow clergy in the death chamber and that only prison security personnel could enter the execution chamber.

DATES OF EXECUTION OF BARR ORDERS FOR FOUR CONDITIONED CHILDREN OF KILLERS, AFTER A TWO-DECADE HABIT

"Through hundreds of previous executions, the state of Texas has recognized that those executed have the right to be in the presence of religious advisers when faced with the end of their lives," said Shawn Nolan, one of Mr. Gutiérrez's attorneys. . "Mr. Gutiérrez has that same right."

The Supreme Court said it granted the suspension pending a higher court ruling on Gutiérrez's request on the issue of allowing a spiritual adviser to accompany him in the death chamber. A decision on the petition was expected at a later date.

SC MAN IN CHARGE OF PREGNANCY AGAINST POLICE INSULTS PROSECUTOR IN COURT, AS OFFICERS SEEK DEATH PENALTY

Prosecutors said Gutierrez, 43, was trying to steal more than $ 600,000 that Escolastica Harrison had hidden in her home in Brownsville, in the extreme south of Texas, when he killed her in 1998.

If Gutiérrez's execution is carried out, he would be the first inmate in Texas to receive a lethal injection since February 6 and the second US inmate to be executed since the country began reopening after the pandemic closed much of I know. USA The country began to reopen, Missouri resumed executions in the United States on May 19.

Virginia Sheriff apologizes to arrested black pastor after pulling pistol in self-defense

Six executions scheduled in Texas for earlier this year have been postponed by an appeals court or judges due to the outbreak. A seventh was delayed on claims of intellectual disability. Gutiérrez's lawyers also sought a delay related to the coronavirus, but were rejected on Friday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has filed a brief with the superior court in support of Gutiérrez.

"Denying a prisoner facing imminent execution access to spiritual and religious guidance and accompaniment is cruel and inhuman," said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville.

Air Force Sgt Arrested in Deputies' Shooting Now Charged in Oakland County Crotch

Gutierrez has long maintained that he did not kill Harrison. His attorneys say there is no physical or forensic evidence linking him to the murder. Two others were also charged in the case.

Authorities said Gutierrez befriended Harrison, a mobile home park manager and retired teacher, in order to steal her. Prosecutors said Harrison was suspicious of banks and hid his money under a false floor in his bedroom closet.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Sáenz called Gutiérrez's appeals "delay tactics." Prosecutors have said that the request for DNA tests is a "ruse" and Gutiérrez was convicted of various tests, including a confession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is time that justice is done for Mrs. Harrison," said Saenz.

Gutiérrez would be the third inmate executed this year in Texas and the seventh in the United States.