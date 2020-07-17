Supreme Court may be the dream issue for 2020

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Supreme Court may be top issue for 2020 – CDC won't meet reopening rules goal – Republican Senate wants crown lawsuits to go to feds – Ohio returns to center of politics presidential – Fox chases WaPo

THE SUPREME COURT MAY BE THE BEDROOM THEME FOR 2020

How big is the Supreme Court problem for the 2020 presidential election and which side would be more advantageous if it got bigger?

It seems that we are preparing to discover it. A busy season for controversial higher court decisions is now followed by news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the most famous, the oldest, and the second justice in service, has suffered a recurrence of cancer, this time in his liver.

The 87-year-old liberal icon says he will not step aside and continue to work while undergoing a new round of chemotherapy. In the past, she has been treated for colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancer and, through a spokeswoman, says she maintains an "active daily routine."

Speculation by the Supreme Court has already been quite frothy in Washington, including speculation now dispelled that the oldest member of the court, Clarence Thomas, you could resign while you are sure of the confirmation of a republican representative. Then there was the rumor of the threat that Samuel Alito, shaken by the Roberts-Gorsuch Western swing on social issues, would leave court in a sting attack.

Thomas is at his post and even seems invigorated by the new atmosphere on the court and Alito is no one to surrender to. But there are always rumors from the Supreme Court here, and the election years produce bountiful harvests. That is especially true in the wake of Mitch McConnell Boost the Republican Party in 2016 through the grass Barack ObamaNomination of Merrick Garland.

The Supremes certainly added to the drama with a series of decisions that outraged and gratified various activists on issues such as presidential immunity, restrictions on abortion, religious freedom, gay rights, and more. Both Republican and Democratic-leaning activists found many things to be alternately upset and happy about when John Roberts the chiefdom began to reach its fullest flowering.

With all that scenario, the news that Ginsberg is struggling with his health again today sparked a new round of speculation heating up telephones and text screens.

Even assuming that Ginsberg remains herself until Election Day, and that, after all, she wouldn't get over it until now, enthusiastic members of Team Blue and Team Red see this as yet another intensifier on what could be the issue. 2020: Battle for the Supreme Court.

The orthodox view among Republican politicians is that conservative voters care more about the Supreme Court than liberal voters. Preserving the seat of Ginsberg's conservative counterpart for a long time, Antonin Scalia, for now-Justice Neil Gorsuch It is considered a key component of the Republican Party set of problems that allowed the Red Team to run the suburbs in 2016.

Republican tributaries who were skeptical of Donald TrumpThe ability to serve as president in a competent and honorable manner was confronted with the certainty that Hillary clinton, a liberal legal activist, would remake the courts in the same way that Trump ended up doing on the other side. It could be argued that Trump's vote to allow the Federalist Society to limit his pool of potential nominees was his most important campaign promise.

Ergo, the increased attention in court and the higher perceived chances of a vacancy would benefit Republicans who could find much of the service of the Senate Judiciary Committee of Joe Biden Convincing voters that it would be a radical response to Trump's project to fill the courts with young conservatives.

And given the anger among Republican social conservatives over decisions (or not decisions) about gay rights, abortion, and gun control, there is less chance that rightists will become complacent.

However, Democrats would argue that times have changed.

They would signal intense resentment over the Garland blockade and confirmation of justice. Brett Kavanaugh. Those twin defeats proved to be fundraising bonanzas for Team Blue and provided the essence necessary to keep supporters angry and engaged.

However, the most important thing is that Ginsberg is not Scalia. She is, in fact, her equivalent to the Democratic side. She has been acclaimed in movies, books, daily news coverage, and throughout pop culture as "the notorious RBG." Every time you resign, even if you are still far away, it will be a great territorial war. This is not replacing an oscillating and unseen voting justice. This is a heroine of the American left.

Given how much Trump talks about his judicial appointments, Biden should have considerable leeway to talk about his own potential elections. There is almost no sense that we are currently at risk of sinking into a sea of ​​liberal judicial activism, an attitude that prevailed as recently as the Obama-era struggle. If persuasive voters get Trump's message about conquering the courts, they will be less easily surprised at the idea of ​​giving Biden a selection or two.

Republicans in recent years have shown that they are better at gaining political advantage from judicial appointments. Democrats believe that now is the time to reverse that trend.

As the final leg of the race for the presidency and control of the Senate progresses, we will discover who is right.

THE REGULATION: WEAPONS AND BUTTER

"The truth is that the existence of a federal government and military establishments under the authority of the state are no less at odds with each other than an adequate supply of the federal treasury and the quota and requisition system." – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 25

TIME OUT: HOMEY

Garden & Gun: "Like most of us during the pandemic, Margo Price he has been doing his best. In her house on the outskirts of Nashville that she shares with her husband, the singer-songwriter Jeremy Iveyand two children, music is always present … She worries about money; Like most artists, Price gets most of his income on the road. And he was supposed to release his third studio album, This is how the rumors begin, in May but had doubts. … The wait was worth it. Launched this summer, Rumors It's an instant classic, a surprisingly sure endeavor that's due to both the dreamy vibe of Laurel Canyon and the vibe of Nashville. Songs like the title track and & # 39; Letting Me Down & # 39; shine with the harmonies of Fleetwood Mac, while & # 39; Twinkle Twinkle & # 39; is a pompous blues, and the closest monster & # 39; ll & # 39; ll Die for You & # 39; it unfolds like a burning love song for her husband, with Price's voice exploding into a howl as defiant as it has vanished. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 40.6 percent

Biden: 52.2 percent

Lead size: Biden by 11.6 points

Change for a week: Biden ↑ 1.2 points, Trump ↑ 0.6 points

(The average includes: NBC News / WSJ: Trump 40% – Biden 51%; Quinnipiac University: Trump 37% – Biden 52%; Monmouth: Trump 41% – Biden 53%; USA Today / Suffolk: Trump 41% – Biden 53%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 44% – Biden 52%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 39.4 percent

Average disapproval: 57 percent

Net score: -17.6 points

Change for a week: ↓ 1.8 points

(The average includes: NBC News / WSJ: 42% approve – 56% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 36% approve – 60% disapprove; Monmouth: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; Gallup: 38% approve – 57% disapprove; Gallup: 38% approve – 57% disapprove; USA Today / Suffolk: 40% approve – 58% disapprove.)

CDC will not meet the goal of the school reopening rules

NPR: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not publish a set of documents this week intended to give advice to schools on how to reopen students after the coronavirus closes, NPR has discovered. Instead, the full set will be released before the end of the month, says a CDC spokesperson. "These science and evidence-based tools and resources will provide additional information for administrators, teachers and staff, parents, caregivers, and guardians, as together we work to achieve the public health-oriented goal of safely opening schools this fall, "said the spokesman. President Trump He has emphasized that he wants to see schools reopen their classrooms in the fall, but many teachers and parents have declined, concerned that children will spread the virus and become ill themselves. Trump complained on Twitter that the CDC's existing guidance was "too harsh."

Meadows Maintains Trump Team Attacks Against Fauci – Bloomberg: "President Donald Trump's chief of staff criticized Anthony Fauci for comparing the current coronavirus outbreak to the 1918 flu pandemic, after reprimanding another senior White House aide for publicly attacking Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert. "He suggested that this virus was worse or worse than the 1918 flu epidemic" Mark Meadows he said during a Fox News interview on Thursday. "I can tell you that it is not only false, it is irresponsible to suggest it," Fauci said Tuesday at an event sponsored by Georgetown University that the coronavirus is a "pandemic of historical proportions" and "when history remembers it, it will." be comparable to what we saw in 1918, when the flu killed tens of millions of people worldwide. Covid-19 has so far killed more than 588,000 people worldwide and more than 138,000 in the United States, according to statistics compiled by Bloomberg. "

Survey: Trump continues to fall in the delivery of the pandemic – ABC News: "With COVID-19 cases increasing nationwide, Americans by almost a two-to-one margin are suspicious of what President Donald Trump says about the pandemic, and six out of 10 in a new ABC poll News / Washington Post disapprove of how he's handling it, from the first days of the outbreak. Only 38% in the national poll now approve of Trump's response, up from 46% in late May and a limited majority, 51%, in late March, a 13-point drop. Disapproval gained 15% in the same period, to 60%. Among Trump's challenges is his credibility on the matter in this poll, produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates. Only 34% of Americans trust a lot or a fair amount of trust in what it says about COVID-19, while 64% trust it not as much or, in the case of almost half the public, not at all. There is also a disconnect in terms of priorities, with the Americans, at 63-33%, who say that controlling the spread of the virus is more important than restarting the economy, a goal Trump has emphasized. That 30-point preference for controlling the differential expanded from 20 points in late May. "

Kemp sues to avoid the mask mandate – Fox News: "Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta to prevent the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying in a court filing that the city leadership was illegally circumventing state executive orders with your own edicts. Kemp and the Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday night, argued that the mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms he has overstepped his authority and must obey Kemp's executive orders under state law. Kemp ‘is seeking this Court to make a statement that Mayor Bottoms 'executive orders are more restrictive and contrary to his executive orders, and therefore Mayor Bottoms' executive orders related to COVID are suspended," the lawsuit says. "

GOP SENATE WANTS CROWN DEMANDS TO GO TO FEDS

WSJ: “Top Republicans in the Senate are pushing for federal courts to have jurisdiction over personal injury and medical liability claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a temporary set of legal protections for companies, schools and other organizations. Leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) And the senator. John Cornyn (R., Texas) drew up the measure before negotiations with Democrats on the next round of coronavirus legislation. The proposal, which the White House is reviewing, temporarily offers schools, businesses, healthcare providers, and nonprofit organizations legal protections when people allegedly exposed to the coronavirus sue them … According to the proposal, the defendants in those cases they would only be held responsible if they failed to make reasonable efforts to comply with public health guidelines and instead demonstrated gross negligence or willful misconduct, according to the summary. Defendants would have the right to transfer the case to federal court if they so choose, offering a potentially more favorable alternative to state courts. "

The White House says that reducing Social Security taxes is a "must" – WaPo: "The White House insists that Congress include a payroll tax cut as part of the upcoming coronavirus stimulus package, which could complicate talks with lawmakers by pushing a measure that President Trump has tried but failed to managed to advance for almost a year. "As he has done since the start of this pandemic, President Trump wants to provide relief to American workers who have been affected by this virus and one way to do this is with a payroll tax exemption," said the spokesman for the White House. Judd Deere he said in a statement. "He has asked Congress to approve this earlier, and he believes it should be part of any phase four package." Trump's renewed push for a payroll tax exemption comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Prepares to introduce the legislation next week. looking forward to starting negotiations on the next big coronavirus bill. "

Pelosi brags that he will flip them – Bloomberg: "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi He said he is confident that Congress can pass another virus relief plan in the coming weeks and that the Republican Party will finally agree to spend levels closer to the $ 3.5 billion proposed by Democrats. "I have no doubt that they will come," he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. She said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have gone from questioning whether another stimulus is necessary to accept that at least $ 1 trillion more aid is needed. Democrats and Republicans will begin negotiations on another stimulus plan as early as next week, as the coronavirus continues across the country, forcing further business closings that are hampering the U.S. economy. The number of Americans applying for unemployment barely decreased last week in a sign that the challenges for any recovery continue to multiply. ”

OHIO RETURNS TO THE PRESIDENTIAL POLICY CENTER

NYT: "It wasn't that long ago that Ohio seemed like a lost cause to Democrats, after Donald J. Trump won a convincing victory there and humiliated the party that had brought the state twice Barack Obama. Now, unexpectedly, Ohio is emerging as a tantalizing opportunity for Joseph R. Biden Jr. Two prominent state polls last month showed the presidential race in a statistical tie. Turnout in Ohio's primary election in April was higher for Democrats than for Republicans for the first time in a dozen years, evidence of enthusiasm at the Democratic base. And the Trump campaign recently set aside $ 18.4 million in fall television ads in Ohio, more than in any state other than Florida, a sign that Trump is on the defensive in a state that until recently seemed blocked for Republicans. With Democratic leaders urging Biden, the alleged nominee, to expand his ambitions to states previously considered out of reach, Ohio offers Democrats the chance to take advantage of the suburban gains they have made in the Trump era, while restoring parts of the former Obama coalition. "

Never Trump groups target Buckeye State The Columbus Dispatch: “Republicans working against President Donald Trump's reelection campaign are targeting Ohio with their latest reprimand from the President. The Lincoln Project super-PAC is lining up with another group, Republican voters against Trump, for what they are calling "Operation Grant," a nod to Ohio natives. Ulysses S. Grant. The plan for that alliance begins with a Project Lincoln announcement targeting Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic to air on television and cable Friday through Monday in Columbus, Cleveland, Akron and Canton. Republican voters against Trump are planning their own ad for the Cincinnati market. His efforts will also include a ground campaign that has had to go online during the pandemic, he said. John Weaver, co-founder of the Lincoln Project and former senior political adviser to the governor. John Kasich. Weaver said the groups have 20,000 volunteers in Ohio and are planning a town hall meeting for next week. "

Trump campaign lawyer appears on Kremlin-backed TV – Daily Beast: "A senior adviser to the Trump campaign recently appeared on the Russian government-funded RT television network, which according to US intelligence agencies. Plays a role in the Kremlin's plans to undermine American democracy. Trump's Senior Campaign Legal Counsel Jenna Ellis’Appearance on RT & # 39; s The Alex Salmond The show aired on July 9. She appears to be the first Trump campaign officer to enter the Russian-funded network since the 2016 election. During her interview, Ellis defended Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the US media as "media activist propagandists." .

DNC DELEGATES THE HOOK, TOLD HIM TO AVOID MILWAUKEE

NYT: "Democratic officials have instructed senators, members of Congress, and party delegates not to physically attend their national convention this summer, a sign of shrinking aspirations for their grand campaign event in the face of the surge of Coronavirus Cases in the United States The directive, issued Thursday, ensures that little will happen at the convention site in Milwaukee beyond the speeches of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his vice presidential nominee and a handful of other party leaders. The rest of the events (state delegation meetings, parties, voting on the party platform and Mr. Biden's nomination) will happen practically or not. "We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well as epidemiologists, and have made the difficult decision that members of Congress do not plan to travel to Milwaukee." Chasseny Lewis, a senior adviser to the convention committee, emailed Congress attendees. "No delegate will travel to Milwaukee, and the Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually."

Biden reduces Trump's cash advantage by $ 100 million – Politician: "Joe Biden has almost closed the monetary gap that once yawned between him and President Donald Trump, with large donors flooding his campaign and the Democratic National Committee with money in recent months. Trump and the Republican National Committee have spent years building a formidable war chest, beginning shortly after he was elected and continuing as Democrats burned money in their own primaries in 2019 and early 2020. The Trump campaign and its affiliated groups closed June. with $ 295 million. in the bank. But Biden and the DNC, which outraged Trump and the RNC for two consecutive months, quickly reduced that lead to just $ 53 million, according to Biden's campaign manager, Jen O & # 39; Malley Dillon. O'Malley Dillon tweeted Thursday that the campaign and its affiliates have $ 242 million in cash on hand, "notching $ 100 million" in Trump's cash advantage in the past three months. "

INCUMBING CHARGE CONTINUES AS THE DEFEATED ENGEL

NYP: "Jamaal Bowman has defeated veteran Rep. Eliot Engel, ousting the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a surprising surprise, according to the Associated Press. Bowman, a former progressive high school principal backed by Justice Democrats, triumphed over Engel, a 16-term congressman, more than three weeks after the New York Democratic primary on June 23. The AP called the race on Friday morning. Engel, 73, had been plagued by flaws and accusations he missed in his Bronx-Westchester district as the coronavirus pandemic broke out. … Engel's campaign had a record number of ballots mailed in the midst of the pandemic to help him overcome his rival's leadership. But Bowman's leadership expanded during the count of absentee ballots in New York's 16th Congressional District … In a statement, Bowman promised to 'cause trouble'. in Washington, a sign that the frank left flank of the Democratic Party, headed by the Representative of the Bronx. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is growing."

Cook slides 20 more seats from the House to Ds – Cook's political report: “Trump now beats Joe Biden by nine points on the FiveThirtyEight average, roughly equaling the Democrats' average lead in generic congressional voting and seven points more than his 2016 popular vote deficit. But because Because there are many solidly blue urban districts where Trump didn't have much room to fall in the first place, his decline is especially sharp in suburban districts with many college graduates. Republicans began the cycle in hopes of earning 18 seats to win back the majority. Now they're just trying to avoid a repeat of 2008, when they not only lost the presidency, but were inundated with Democrats' money and lost even more seats in the House after losing 30 seats and control two years earlier. For the first time in this cycle, Democrats have at least the same opportunity to win seats in the House as Republicans in net terms. ”

Florida criminals will have to settle fines and fees before voting rights are restored. Fox News: “The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request to block a Florida law requiring those who have been convicted of serious crimes and have served their sentences to pay outstanding fines and fees owed in connection with their cases before voting. The court order maintains the current law in the state's primary election for non-presidential elections, which is scheduled for August 18 with a registration deadline of July 20. Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburgand Elena Kagan disagrees with the majority opinion. … A District Court had blocked the law, but the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision by suspending the lower court's decision. The Supreme Court on Thursday denied an appeal of the Eleventh Circuit's decision. "

PLAY BY PLAY

Amash will not campaign for reelection – The Detroit News

AUDIBLE: RETWEET

“Sometimes life throws you crazy balls and the best answer is to thank you for the blessings you have instead of obsessing over the injustices and injustices that come with life. With every life. Sure, some lives have more injustices than others. But a life without injustice or obstacles is, like lossless baseball, a mirage. A lie." – Charlie injured writing in the WashTimes.

ANY SUNDAY

Of the bleaches

"There is that term again," new normal. "I thought the GDP of 1 or 2 percent growth was the & # 39; new normal & # 39; previous, but that did not become normal. What was & # 39 ; new normal & # 39; before that? My & # 39; normal & # 39; dashboard has become quite confusing. "- Mark Hoffman, Des Moines, Iowa

(Ed. Note: That's kind of a joke, isn't it, Mr. Hoffman? As humans, we naturally get along with the idea that there is a "normal" time, place, or way of being. We become obsessed with it, often for destructive purposes. Much of America's current problems can be attributed to the mistaken assumption that the two decades after the end of World War II were "normal" and that we should therefore try to reorganize things to produce the same results. . We can't and they can't. But just as you can never walk on the same beach twice, we can never go back to "normal". So the phrase "new normal" means the ad hoc arrangements and attitudes that we invent as we go along, but don't worry, it will soon be "back then" and eventually "the old days" before we forget (and they are lessons ) Almost completely.)

Since you often quote from the New York Times (NYT) in the Halftime Report, I would like your opinion on some recent high-profile resignations from the NYT: the lead editor James Bennet after he allowed an opinion piece from the senator. Tom Cotton to be posted; and the opinion writer Bari Weiss after she refused to follow the line ideologically in her writings. Do these departures call into question the quality of journalism produced by the NYT? I argue that a journalist may report facts in what they write, but by omitting certain other inconvenient facts, they are actually misrepresenting the truth. I would even go so far as to say that the NYT now includes "All news suitable for printing," but on the condition that such news is also in line with its very restrictive politically correct culture. " James Gray, Greenbelt, Maryland.

(Ed. Note: Well, I suppose we could ban the NYT as a penalty for having a newsroom that seems to be dominated by prima donnas and care seekers, an army of terrible kids who believe they have amazing achievements but are really just scolds recycling the failed ideas of the past because nobody tried to teach them or they were not willing to learn. That could please you, I guess. But I'm not sure what the point would be. You claim that by banning the Times articles we would be protecting readers from these sins of omission. First, I am not worried about you. Based on the amount of notes we get like yours, I'm not worried about being driven down the spring road to wokism, or anywhere else for that matter. Second, although Fox News is an enormously powerful news organization, we still have to rely on reports from other media from hyperlocal to national to get a complete view of the daily news. As a result, I don't think a ban really satisfies you in the end. The Times would laugh at the puncture its exclusion would cause here and we would end up having to rely on a smaller group of outlets, many of which would likely provoke similar complaints on their part. Then we could end up going to places that only had newsrooms and attitudes that met the high standards of diversity, selflessness, and insight we aspire to uphold for ourselves. But even we do not meet our own standards. Creo que es mejor si ignoramos la política de la sala de redacción, juzgamos el trabajo por sus propios méritos y no nos convertimos en rehenes del mismo tipo de pensamiento policial del que es culpable la rebelión de Münster en pantalones ajustados del NYT.)

FOX VA DESPUÉS DE WAPO

Washingtonian: “Puede ser difícil tener acceso fácil y confiable a las noticias necesarias para mantenerlo informado. Especialmente si no tienes una computadora, un teléfono inteligente o una suscripción a un periódico. … Un zorro aparentemente hambriento de noticias ha tomado el asunto en sus propias patas y ha sido visto robando copias del Post de los porches de los desprevenidos residentes de Arlington. Heidi Brock, quien ha vivido en el vecindario de Arlington Ridge durante 16 años, estaba paseando a su perro la mañana del 13 de julio cuando vio a dicho zorro. … Jeff BezosAl parecer, el periódico tiene un público dedicado a la vida silvestre: a la mañana siguiente, 14 de junio, Brock volvió a ver a un zorro trotando con una copia del Correo metida entre los dientes. Cuando se le preguntó, Brock no podía estar seguro de si era el mismo animal que había visto el día anterior o si el original había decidido dormir y envió a un hermano a revisar los titulares del día ".

Y AHORA, UNA PALABRA DE CHARLES …

“El Pariah Chess Club, donde juego todos los lunes por la noche, no admite a nadie con pantalones cortos. … El estado de Paria no se ha exigido a los miembros posteriores, aunque se recomienda. Ser un jugador de ajedrez ya te hace sospechar lo suficiente en una sociedad educada, y no sin razón ". – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) escribiendo en el Washington Post el 27 de diciembre de 2002.

