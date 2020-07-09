Supreme Court President John Roberts gave everyone something to call a victory

Roberts was able to avoid the familiar conservative-liberal 5-4 spilled by crafting opinions that established fundamental controls on a president, but offered Trump multiple ways to continue to fight subpoenas issued by a Manhattan grand jury and the US House of Representatives. United led by Democrats.

The result was a loss for an affirmation of presidential power, but a practical victory for Trump as he approaches his reelection in November. It is unlikely that you will be required to present any document before the election, especially in cases presented by House committees seeking records from your accountants and banks.

And Roberts was also a winner as he found common ground. All eight colleagues agreed that a president cannot claim absolute immunity from criminal prosecution, as Trump's attorneys had claimed in the case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. During a lower court hearing, Trump's attorney answered a question about Trump's infamous Fifth Avenue claim with saying that even if the president shot someone on the avenue in New York, he would not be subject to any prosecution. state criminal while in office.

In House disputes, Roberts brought together the four liberal judges and two fellow conservatives to back Congress's subpoena power, but on conditions. The House will have to more specifically justify its need for Trump's materials and overcome any burdens the request may place on it. Roberts wrote: "(B) the urgencies imposed by a congressional subpoena must be carefully scrutinized, as they come from a rival political branch that has an ongoing relationship with the President and incentives to use subpoenas to gain institutional advantage."

Altogether, the decisions culminated in an unprecedented term marked by the coronavirus pandemic, national strife, and a myriad of cases related to Trump's agenda.

Trump, who continually criticized the court and individual judges, tweeted Thursday: "The Supreme Court sends the case back to the Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller witch hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. It is not fair for this Presidency or Administration! "

He added: "Courts in the past have given 'wide deference'. BUT NOT ME!"

However, most Roberts did not leave Trump empty-handed in major document or dispute cases during this period. The higher court gave the Trump administration much of what it wanted in other cases, especially in its decision this week favoring religious employers who are irritated by the federal anti-discrimination law and the Care of Children Act requirement. Health at a Low Price for workers' insurance to include contraceptive care.

And Roberts wrote court decision 5-4 invalidating the leadership structure of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, in an opinion that would strengthen presidential authority at the expense of independent agencies.

But there were high-profile exceptions, such as when Roberts rejected Trump's effort to end an Obama-era program that protects young immigrants who came to the United States without documentation. In that dispute over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Roberts joined the four liberal court judges.

He also cast the fifth vote with the liberals to ensure that a Louisiana abortion regulation for doctors is not revived. At the same time, Roberts continued his pattern of offering neither side an absolute victory. It raised the bar for women, doctors and abortion rights advocates who want to challenge abortion regulations in the future.

A test of leadership

The disputes over paired Trump documents recalled the historic high-court battles over immunity and presidential privilege in the Richard Nixon Watergate tapes dispute in 1974 and the Bill Clinton Paula Jones case in 1997.

In both cases, the court unanimously ruled against the president's effort to withhold materials and testimony. Judges of earlier times closed ranks to deliver a message against the president, with no alternative option as was given to Trump on Thursday.

In the United States v. Nixon, the court found that fundamental due process and the need for evidence in a criminal trial nullified Nixon's interest in retaining the Oval Office tapes related to the Watergate cover-up. In Clinton v. Jones, the court said that Clinton could not invoke presidential immunity to postpone a civil suit by Jones, who claimed that he had sexually harassed her when he was Governor of Arkansas.

Thursday's decisions stemmed from attempts by the United States House committee to obtain financial documents that members say would help them draft new ethics legislation. Those subpoenas were directed at Trump accountants, Mazars USA and two of his financial institutions, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. Trumps' attorneys intervened, arguing that the subpoenas had no valid legislative purpose.

A separate case emerged from the New York grand jury investigation, led by Manhattan DA Vance, to determine whether Trump, before becoming president, directed the "secret money" at women who claimed to have relationships with him. (Trump has denied the issues.) In that case, Trump argued that an acting president is immune from any criminal prosecution while in office.

Lower court judges rejected Trump's arguments and upheld all of the disputed subpoenas.

In considering those cases, successors to the Nixon and Clinton milestones, Chief Justice Roberts was probably as close to unanimity as possible in this court. Only conservative justices Thomas and Alito disagreed.

In many other ideological disputes, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have aligned with Thomas and Alito.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were likely reassured by Roberts' opinion of keeping the door open for the president's fight against subpoenas. They also may have had their own interest in demonstrating independence from Trump.

This president has often suggested that any Democrat-appointed jurist would rule against him and, alternatively, that his appointees would always be with him.

In 2018, after Trump belittled a judge who ruled against the administration as an "Obama judge," Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2005, rejoined:

"We don't have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we do have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to make the same right to those who stand before them."

Trump responded at the time with a series of tweets that began: "Sorry, Chief Justice John Roberts, but in fact he has 'Obama judges' and they have a very different point of view than people accused of the security of our country. "

On Thursday, it was a combination of judges from Obama, Clinton, Bush and Trump who issued the verdict.