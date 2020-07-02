Supreme Court prevents House from viewing Mueller's grand jury documents until he hears

The court decision is a victory for the Justice Department and means that the information, which includes parts of the Mueller report that were drafted to protect grand jury information and underlying grand jury testimony and evidence related to certain individuals and events will probably not be released before the November elections.

House Democrats told judges that any delay would threaten the committee's ability to complete its investigation during the current Congress.

The case is a major separation of powers fight, testing the Department of Justice's ability to control grand jury information from a deeply political and historical investigation it conducted that could also aid Congressional investigations.

