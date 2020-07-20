Supreme Court Refuses To Accelerate Democrats' Momentum Over Trump's Financial Documents





However, formal Supreme Court rulings are generally not issued for 25 days, meaning Democrats will not be able to return to court until early August.

The Chamber asked the Supreme Court to issue the documentation immediately. On Monday, the court rejected the request. Judge Sonia Sotomayor indicated that she would have accepted the request.

The move makes it even less likely that the House will be able to obtain documents before the elections.

Speed ​​is of the essence, House of Representatives attorney Doug Letter told judges in court documents, because current subpoenas die when Congress ends in January. "The immediate issuance of this Court's judgments would speed up proceedings in lower courts so that the Committees can obtain the necessary materials to carry out the necessary legislative reforms as quickly as possible to address, among other issues, conflicts of interest that threaten with undermining the Presidency, money laundering and unsafe lending practices, and foreign interference in the US elections and any other continuing threats to national security stemming from President Trump's foreign financial entanglements, "the letter wrote. Trump's attorneys opposed the measure, arguing that expediting the issuance of sentences in the case would be "unnecessary" and "unproductive." They argued that House committees "cannot identify any pending legislative proposals for which the President's records are relevant, let alone urgently needed." Last week, the court agreed to immediately issue the documentation in the other major case seeking Trump's financial records, a challenge by the New York district attorney to obtain tax documents. In that case, Trump's attorneys did not object. Trump's attorneys say they plan to file an amended complaint that poses new challenges to the state grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA.

