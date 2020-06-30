Supreme Court Rejects State Ban on Taxpayer Funding for Religious Schools

DEVELOPING …

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the taxpayer funding ban for religious schools, in a narrow but significant victory for the school choice movement.

In Judgment 5-4, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court essentially upheld a Montana tax credit scholarship program that gave residents a credit of up to $ 150 for donating to private scholarship organizations, helping students to pay for their choice of private schools. The state revenue department set a rule that prohibits those tax credit scholarships from going to religious schools before the state supreme court eliminates the entire program.

Tuesday's ruling is a victory for advocates of school choice and some conservative religious groups who had questioned the provision in court.