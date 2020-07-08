Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Little Sisters of the Poor in ObamaCare Contraception Case

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions to the requirement of the Affordable Care Act for employers to provide insurance coverage that includes contraception.

The cases are Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania (19-431); Trump v. Pennsylvania (19-454).

The administration had made it easier for some for-profit companies and affiliated religious groups, including universities, hospitals and charities, to choose not to provide contraceptive coverage to employees. The lower court rulings had gone against the administration, with a national mandate suspending the exemptions.

This story is unfolding. Check back for updates.