Supreme Court rules states can enforce presidential election promises

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld state laws that require those elected to the Electoral College to endorse the popular winner in their state's presidential race.

The court ruled 9-0 in a couple of cases where states can enforce promises that require voters in their states to follow the will of voters in casting their electoral votes.

The cases come after a group of Democratic voters who called themselves "Hamilton Electors" voted for moderate Republicans instead of Hillary Clinton, in an unsuccessful effort to convince Republican voters to vote for someone other than President Trump.

Judge Elena Kagan wrote the court's opinion.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.

