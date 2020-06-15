Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

The landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers across the country and is a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits discrimination based on sex did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Opinion 6-3 was written by Judge Neil Gorsuch and was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal court judges.

"Ours is a society of written laws. Judges are not free to ignore simple statutory commands with the force of nothing more than assumptions about intent or conjecture about expectations," wrote Gorsuch, one of the conservatives at the court, in the opinion of the majority. "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language that makes it illegal for an employer to trust an employee's sex in deciding to fire that employee."

"We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: an employer who fires an individual simply for being gay or transgender defies the law," he added.