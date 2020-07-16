Supreme Court says Florida can enforce law limiting former criminals to owe fines for voting

The unsigned order likely means the law will go into effect for the November elections, although the court did not declare the law unconstitutional or to limit ongoing judicial challenges.

"This court order prevents thousands of eligible voters from participating in Florida's primary election simply because they are poor," Sotomayor wrote in dissent.

"The inaction of this court continues a trend of forgiveness (deprivation of rights)," he added.

More than 1 million Floridians with previous felony convictions regained their voting rights with a constitutional amendment passed in November 2018. Amendment 4, which allowed convicted criminals who fulfilled "all the terms of the sentence" the right to vote, was approved with almost 65% of the votes. , exceeding the threshold of 60% required.

After Amendment 4 went into effect in January 2019, the Republican-led Florida legislature passed and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill clarifying "all terms of the ruling" to include legal financial obligations such as fines, fees, and restitution.

The fees and fines that criminals must pay are very large, but significantly high for a person released from prison, especially if he is unemployed. They can range from a couple of hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, Lisa Foster, co-director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, a group that aims to eliminate fees in the US justice system, told CNN AND In Florida, all court fees that are not paid after 90 days are forwarded to private debt collectors, who are allowed to add a surcharge of up to 40% on unpaid court debt, according to the Brennan Center.

Campaign Legal Center Vice President Paul Smith called the Supreme Court decision "deeply disappointing." The center was one of multiple civil rights groups that filed initial lawsuits against the law.

"The Supreme Court stood by while the Eleventh Circuit prevented hundreds of thousands of eligible voters from participating in the Florida primary election simply because they cannot pay fines and fees," Smith said in a statement.

This is the latest legal battle for voting rights in Florida. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court in Atlanta blocked a May judge's order that had cleared the way for hundreds of thousands of criminals in the state to register to vote.

In response, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with the Campaign Legal Center and other voting rights groups, filed a request last week asking the Supreme Court for an order overturning the appeal court's decision.

At the time, DeSantis' attorneys and Secretary of State Laurel Lee, also a Republican, argued against the petition, saying that Floridians would be "irreparably harmed" if the judicially erroneous mandate of the district court was reinstated, which it allows hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters to participate in the upcoming elections, one of which is only a month away. "

The deadline to register to vote in the August Florida primary is Monday.

