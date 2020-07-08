Supreme Court says Trump may weaken Obamacare's contraceptive mandate

Judgment 7-2 reverses a decision of a lower court that had blocked Trump's movement across the country.

The ruling is a victory for President Donald Trump, who has pledged to act aggressively to protect religious freedom, as well as the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious order for women who, along with the Trump administration, asked him the Court to intervene. in.

The case required judges to balance concerns about women's health care with claims of religious freedom. The law requires employer-provided health insurance plans to cover birth control as a preventive service at no cost.

Judge Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion, wrote that the judges held that the government "had the legal authority to draft that exemption, as well as the moral exemption issued at the same time."

Thomas praised the Little Sisters of the Poor for their efforts.

"For the past seven years, they, like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and regulation that led to today's decision, have had to struggle for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their beliefs. sincere religious. " he wrote.

Thomas continued: "After two decisions by this Court and multiple failed attempts at regulation, the Federal Government has come up with a solution that exempts the Little Sisters from the source of their complicity-based concerns: the administratively imposed contraceptive mandate."

The dispute, the latest regarding the Affordable Care Act that was brought before the judges, pits supporters of the contraceptive provision against those who said it violated their religious and moral beliefs.

Churches and some other religious entities may obtain an exemption, and others, such as religious universities, hospitals, or charities with religious objections, obtain accommodation. The adaptation means that plan participants could still receive coverage, but the employer's insurer or health insurance administrator would pay for it.

More than 61.4 million women in the US have contraceptive coverage with zero out-of-pocket costs, according to the National Center for Women's Law.

After Trump took office, the government moved in 2017 to allow exemptions for more employers.

Under the religious exception rule, any private employer, including listed corporations, could receive exemptions based on "sincere religious belief." A second rule extends the same provision to organizations and small businesses that have objections "based on a moral conviction that is not based on any particular religious belief."

According to the government's own estimates, between 75,000 and 125,000 women would lose coverage. In oral discussions over the phone about the coronavirus, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was participating in a hospital bed due to a gallbladder condition, criticized the government's position, arguing that it would allow women "to seek other government programs that could Cover them. "

Pennsylvania and other states challenged the federal government's decision in court, arguing in part that they would have to step in and provide coverage to women seeking coverage.

A federal appeals court blocked the rules across the country and held that states would suffer irreparable harm and "unstoppable financial consequences" by subsidizing contraceptive services and "providing funds for medical care associated with unwanted pregnancies." The court said the states' financial injury "outweighs any alleged injury to religious practice."

The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor asked the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court.

Attorney General Noel Francisco had argued that the adaptation still made some entities feel complicit in providing contraceptive coverage to their employees. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, designed to prohibit the federal government from "substantially overloading" a person's practice of religion, gives agencies discretion to offer an exemption, he said.

But Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with New Jersey Attorney General, told the Supreme Court that the lower court did well. He noted that an accommodation already exists that allows certain objecting employers to exclude contraception from benefit packages and for third parties to provide coverage directly.

"This approach," Shapiro said, "balances the sincere religious belief of employers with the health of their employees."

He said such a balance was "disrupted" when the Trump administration moved to allow more people, including publicly traded corporations and large universities, to receive a waiver.

"The existing accommodation respects both the health of women and the religious freedom interests of employers," she argued.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia supported the states, as well as Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and 185 other members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Texas and 19 other states supported the Trump administration and the Little Sisters, arguing that some employers "sincerely believe that it is incompatible with their religious convictions to provide health insurance when that means hiring a company that, because of that relationship, it forces them to provide contraceptives that employers consider abortive. "

This story has been updated with additional details of the ruling.