Supreme Court: will Trump win or lose? With John Roberts, possibly both

That could mean that Trump loses to some extent in the Supreme Court, but actually wins.

For example, while the ability of Congress and a state grand jury to subpoena a president could be confirmed, future procedures could further delay the publication of Trump's tax returns and other financial documents, perhaps beyond the election. of November.

Such a perspective emerged through the questioning of Roberts, the conservative who sits in the middle of this ideologically divided bank. It is likely to control decisions in separation of powers disputes that recall historical cases dating back to the Watergate era and that pose new political challenges in today's polarized Washington.

If the 65-year-old boss observes his recent pattern, he will rule as strictly as possible and try to avoid a decision by the five Republican-appointed conservatives and the four Democrat-appointed liberals that seems blatantly political in the American mind.

Earlier this year, Roberts sailed into another Trump minefield while presiding over the Senate impeachment trial. The chief justice refused to intervene substantively, rejecting requests by Democratic senators to guarantee the testimony of witnesses. Trump was acquitted in February of charges linked to his alleged conditioning of security aid to Ukraine in that country's investigation of US Democrats.

On the bench, Roberts has built a strong conservative record, particularly on race, religion, weapons and campaign finance dilemmas. He authored a 2013 decision that narrowed the scope of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, raising a requirement that had forced certain localities with a history of discrimination, primarily in the South, to obtain federal approval before changing the rules. electoral. You still have to vote to remove an abortion regulation. Still, in two highly charged cases he moved left, especially in 2012 when he cast the deciding vote to uphold the Affordable Care Act and last year when he provided the fifth vote to keep a question about the 2020 census citizenship status.

Although it may be less predictable in these difficult times, Roberts will surely want to protect the office of the presidency, confronted by investigations in the House of Representatives and the scrutiny of a New York grand jury. Roberts cut his teeth in Washington as a lawyer in the Ronald Reagan White House and has long favored executive power and prerogatives.

Regarding the grand jury subpoena for Trump's tax documents, Roberts was concerned about the presidential distractions.

"Is there supposed to be an audience where it says, 'This is what I'm doing, I have a pandemic, you know, China is causing all kinds of problems,'" Roberts asked.

"You know," he added, "most presidents throughout their terms have a fairly long task list."

Roberts parted ways with the four liberals who leaned heavily on decisions against President Richard Nixon in 1974 and President Bill Clinton in 1997. Rather than focus on possible distractions for a president, liberal judges expressed concern about holding a President.

"In the context of the grand jury," noted Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "the public has a right to every man's evidence." Judge Elena Kagan added, "a president is not above the law."

Opening the interrogation at Tuesday's telephone hearings, Roberts suggested that a president could not be absolutely protected from any House subpoenas for his personal records, and separately mocked Trump's demand for immunity from any criminal investigation such as " without circumstances, not how. "

However, Roberts expressed concern that a president may have to answer to hundreds of state prosecutors across the country, suggesting he was leaning toward hard evidence for any execution of a subpoena in a state criminal process.

He also drew a dividing line between the Trump case and the Clinton v. Decision. Jones of the 1997 Supreme Court who submitted Clinton to a civil lawsuit by Paula Jones, who claimed that he had sexually harassed her when he was Governor of Arkansas. Roberts said a criminal case could be a greater distraction for a president, keeping him out of his constitutional duties.

Two of Tuesday's cases stem from efforts by the United States House committee to obtain financial documents that members say would help them draft new ethics legislation. The subpoenas were directed at Trump accountants, Mazars USA and two of his financial institutions, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. Trump's attorneys intervened to block the subpoenas, rejecting the claim of a valid legislative purpose.

The third case arises from a New York grand jury investigation and concerns whether, as Trump argues, an acting president can be immune from any criminal prosecution while in office. In that case, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is investigating whether Trump, before becoming president, directed "secret money" at women who claimed to have relationships with him. (Trump has denied the issues.) The lower court judges confirmed all the subpoenas in dispute.

Go after the house attorney

In separate questions, Roberts voiced strong doubt about the position proposed by House attorney Douglas Letter, who said the court should defer Congressional determinations on subpoenas necessary for its legislative mission. The chief justice was concerned that a standard broadly linked to legislative efforts would be "unlimited" and expose a president to all kinds of requests.

"Could you give me a plausible example of an issue that you think is beyond any legislation that Congress can write?" Roberts asked.

When Letter acknowledged the breadth of legislative authority in Congress, Roberts replied, "Well, that's what I'm suggesting, that your test is not really a test. It is not a limitation. And it does not seem in any way to take account of the fact. that they were talking about a coordinated branch of government, the executive branch. "

Judge Samuel Alito, a fellow conservative, followed up with Letter, emphasizing that a president could be vulnerable to a barrage of subpoena requests designed primarily to harass a political opponent.

"You weren't able to give the president of justice even an example of a subpoena that wouldn't be relevant to some conceivable legislative purpose, was he?" Alito said.

When Letter rejoined that Congress has "extremely broad" authority to legislate, Alito insisted: "Well, then, the bottom line is that there is no protection in his opinion."

Roberts seemed open to a standard advanced by the Justice Department, which is on Trump's side but eschews the far-reaching arguments of his personal attorneys that would practically shut the door on any subpoena for personal documents. The Justice Department test would allow subpoenas of personal documents in Congress, but would require that the stated legislative purpose be particularly detailed and relevant to the documents sought.

In the grand jury case, Trump's attorneys have argued that he deserves "temporary presidential immunity" from any criminal prosecution while in office.

Perhaps Roberts' most telling comments came at the beginning of the three-and-a-half hour session.

Trump's attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, emphasized restrictions on Congress to order the release of a president's personal documents. "I think it is very difficult to imagine that the House will ever have the power, in accordance with its legislative powers, to cite the President's records," Strawbridge insisted.

But Roberts pushed for the remote possibility of a case that could be tried in federal court to see if it is within limits. Strawbridge recognized the possibility and Roberts took advantage of it.

He said it looked like the House would have "some power," and then Roberts said he understood that the House "would admit that there is some limit to its authority."

"So," said Roberts, "it appears that at the end of the day this is just another case where the courts are balancing the competing interests of both sides."

That notion, or aspiration, may reflect Roberts's mindset as he hopes to forge a consensus among Supreme Court Nine. The cautious and calculating chief would be aware that the iconic Nixon and Clinton cases were unanimously decided when the judges put aside their political and ideological differences.

If there is a way to make the matter "just another case" and avoid a 5-4 resolution, Roberts would certainly understand.