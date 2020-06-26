Suraj Patel files suit in election battle with Representative Maloney

The vote count to decide the scathing Democratic primary for Congressional District 12 pitting insurgent Suraj Patel against veteran Rep. Carolyn Maloney is already in court.

In a preemptive strike, Patel, following Maloney by just 648 votes in the unofficial machine count at the Democratic primary on Tuesday, filed a lawsuit urging the Manhattan state Supreme Court to oversee the final count in the race, including the count an unprecedented number of absentee ballots. requested during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit lists Maloney, the city's Board of Elections, and the other candidates in the race, Lauren Ashcraft and Peter Harrison, as defendants.

Under state law, a candidate must file a lawsuit within 10 days of the election to preserve the right to question vote counts. Due to the Independence Day holiday, that means applications must be submitted by Thursday, July 2.

Patel's campaign petition said the electoral law "confers authority on this court to determine and resolve any dispute that arises or is related to the counting of ballots and returns in the primary elections."

There are likely to be more absentee or mail votes cast than in person in Tuesday's primaries. The ballot count begins next week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that facilitates absentee voting to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at voting sites, and 750,000 voters requested ballots by mail throughout the city.

The unofficial machine count had Maloney in the lead with 16,473 votes in favor, 15,825 for Patel, 5,268 for Ashcraft and 1,933 for Harrison. But the results varied according to the municipality.

Maloney, 74, first elected in 1992, carried the East Side of Manhattan, most of the district and its long political base, with 2,553 more votes than Patel. Maloney received 12,216 votes against Patel's 9,663 in Manhattan.

Patel, 36, a hotel tycoon who worked for former President Barack Obama, garnered 1,365 more votes than Maloney in Brooklyn and 540 more votes in Queens.

Some 109,000 unprecedented Democrats in District 12 requested an absentee ballot.

But most of the paper ballot requests – 79,000 – came from the East Side of Manhattan. The Board of Elections has already received 11,064 of the ballots in the absence of Manhattan compared to 4,417 from Queens and 135 from Brooklyn.

If the mail ballot count follows the machine count, Maloney would expand her lead and become the clear winner, a result she predicted.

Patel is represented by electoral lawyer Stanley Schlein in the judicial process. Attorney and former State Senator Martin Connor represents Maloney.

The two also clashed two years ago. Maloney won reelection.