Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday encouraged people to wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying that facial coatings do not infringe on the "freedom" of Americans and will help jump-start the economy.

"Some feel that the facial linings infringe their freedom of choice, but if they wear them more, we will have MORE freedom to go outside. The facial linings [lead to] less asymptomatic viral spread [lead to] more open places, and sooner!" Adams wrote on Twitter.

"Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to put on a mask!"

The surgeon general had originally said in February that the masks are "no cash" to prevent transmission, and urged people to protect themselves by staying home when they are sick and washing their hands well with soap and water.

He changed his mind in early April after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for Americans to cover their faces in public.

However, orders to wear face masks have met with resistance in some parts of the country.

