Surgeon General Jerome Adams: strict blocking will not matter if we do not follow the social distancing

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday that stringent state closure measures or the timing of reopening are irrelevant if Americans do not follow the Social Distance guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"What I'm saying to people is that, in a sense, it doesn't matter when you reopen if people don't follow the steps we recommended from the beginning," Adams told "Fox & Friends."

Adams noted that although California had the "strictest" blockade measures, the state is still seeing a resurgence.

"The message the American people need to hear is that we have the power to control the spread of COVID if we take simple steps regardless of where you are when it reopens and that includes when you go out in public, staying 6 feet away, at least whenever you can, and making sure you cover your face, "Adams said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered Thursday to cover his face in public in all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

The governor also banned gatherings of more than 10 people before the July 4 weekend, with certain exceptions.

In a statement, Abbott urged Texans to wear a face mask so they can "keep Texas open for business."

"We have the ability to keep business open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a salary, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect each other, and that means wearing a mask in public spaces. , "The Republican governor said in a statement. "Similarly, large gatherings clearly contribute to the increase in COVID-19 cases."

Adams said the masks are "instruments of freedom."

“I know that many people feel that they inhibit their choice in their freedom. But if more of us use these, we will decrease the spread of these and we will return to worship, we will return to work, we will return to school sooner. "