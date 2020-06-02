Surgeon General Warns of Coronavirus Outbreaks of Floyd Protests

"Depending on how the disease spreads, there are many reasons to expect that we will see new groups and potentially new outbreaks in the future," he added.

"You understand anger, you hope that we can find ways that can really help people channel their anger into significant steps forward," Adams, who is African American, told Politico.

"After this, there will be a lot to do, including trying to get communities of color back to where they should be so that people can recover from Covid and so that people can recover from the shutdown and be able to prosper."

On Saturday, Adams said, "There is no easy recipe to heal our nation, or to remove the pain that people feel," a pain that he is also experiencing as a black man.

"We will not fix or remove all the obstacles and stressors that affect people's health and well-being, especially those like racism, overnight. That does not mean we should not try at all," he posted on Twitter.

As the protests have continued, various groups of doctors – The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians – emphasized that racism is a public health problem and called for police brutality to stop.

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said on CNN Tuesday that the United States may not see the impact of the protests on rates of coronavirus infection and hospitalizations until three to four weeks later.

He noted that there are a number of different factors to consider, such as the environment of the protests, which have taken place abroad, a lower risk of transmission of the virus.