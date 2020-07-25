Surveillance photos emerge placing a & # 39; men's rights & # 39; lawyer in California at the time the lawyer was killed

Investigators released new evidence and surveillance photos Friday that put a lawyer suspected of killing a lawyer in California at the time of the murder.

San Bernadino homicide detectives investigating the death of attorney Marc Angelucci received new information about the now-deceased suspect, Roy Den Hollander, in California, on July 11, when the fatal shooting occurred.

Investigators say that on July 7, Den Hollander arrived at the San Bernardino train station and rented a car. Four days later Den Hollander drove his rental car to Angelucci's house, where he shot and killed him.

Hollander immediately fled the area in his rental car and boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California, police said.

The information emerged when authorities worked with the FBI in Newark to investigate a separate shooting at the home of US District Judge Esther Salas on July 20, which killed her 20-year-old son and seriously injured her husband.

Den Hollander, 72, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in New York's Sullivan County just a day after the shooting at the Salas residence.

Judge Salas presided over a gender equality lawsuit that Den Hollander filed in 2015, where his client, a young woman from New Jersey, wanted to register for possible military recruitment. He later retired as a lawyer in the case after being diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, Angelucci, a men's rights lawyer, emerged victorious in a similar lawsuit filed in California.

Den Hollander and Angelucci were also associated with the National Coalition for Men (NCFM).

Den Hollander described himself as an "anti-feminist" attorney who unsuccessfully filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of "ladies night" promotions in bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing study classes for women and He sued news organizations for what he said was partial coverage.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic racist writing posted online, Den Hollander had harshly criticized Chambers and other judges. He also wrote about wanting to use the rest of his time on earth to "match the score" with his perceived enemies, using "cowboy justice."

Authorities say a package addressed to Chambers along with a photograph of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore were among some of the objects found with Den Hollander's body.

Both Salas' and Angelucci's home were attacked by a gunman posing as a FedEx delivery driver, police said.

