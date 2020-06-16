Surveillance: what Trump and Congress can do now (opinion)

Police accountability systems are so pathetically inadequate that no single federal law or action, such as President Donald Trump's upcoming executive order on police reform, could attempt to fix them all at once. But even in an election year, even with the US government. USA As polarized as it is, significant progress is possible and necessary to ensure a set of basic improvements that address the worst symptoms and lay the foundation for more fundamental changes.

Below I will explain where I think the common ground is.

But first, here is a thought experiment. What if you gave 800,000 decent, law-abiding citizens, guns, batons, Tasers, pepper spray, fast cars, and insignia, and told them that their job was to maintain order in a large and diverse country?

What if you told them, "Please follow the rules. But since you are good people who do hard work, no one will fire you … or sue you … or imprison you … no matter what. Just follow the rules! "

What if you conducted this experiment in a nation with a long and documented history of severe discrimination against one or more disadvantaged ethnic minorities?

How soon do you think you would have a great disaster on your hands? Which groups do you think would suffer more from excesses or brutality?

Well unfortunately the above scenario is not a thought experiment. It is a pretty decent description of America's law enforcement system.

This approach is working out exactly as you imagine, with the vast majority of people trying to do a good job, but too many of them break the rules (even kill people) and get away with it. The endless videos showing police officers behaving without law are completely predictable because the mechanisms of law enforcement against law enforcement are almost completely non-existent.

It's hard to fire bad cops. Police unions have made it their mission, over the years, to bubble up the worst police officers in layers of protective bureaucracy. As a result, even the best police chiefs have a hard time hacking into the bureaucracy to enforce order, even when trying to get rid of notoriously brutal police.

It is almost impossible to sue the bad cops. The United States Supreme Court has granted qualified immunity to police officers; on Monday he declined to re-examine the doctrine. So even if a police officer unjustly rapes, hits, or kills someone, it is extremely difficult for a citizen to sue a police officer individually in a court of law.

It is very difficult to JAIL bad cops. Meanwhile, prosecutors are reluctant to press charges against law-breaking officers because prosecutors have to work with police officers in other cases. And juries are reluctant to find a police officer guilty of a serious crime.

The dangers of impunity for the police.

The result is a de facto "policy of impunity" for police officers, which means that police officers in general can violate their training, police policy, criminal law and the Constitution, without fear of serious consequences. It is a recipe for disaster, on your face. But when you add well-documented racial prejudice against African-Americans to the mix, you have an inevitable catastrophe for the black community.

Any human system without proper supervision, controls and balances will tend to corruption and abuse. So we have meat inspectors; not because we hate butchers. So we have construction inspectors; not because we despise all construction workers. The reason we maintain strict supervision over both professions is because otherwise we would have a national epidemic of food poisoning and building collapse. By the same logic, lack of meaningful oversight is an important reason why we have an epidemic of illegal police violence.

Until we address the central issue of "police impunity," we will continue to see scandalous behavior, especially targeting people of color.

That said, penetrating the hardened bunkers of inexplicable police power will take years, not weeks. Before the presidential elections absorb all the oxygen this fall, DC leaders should act quickly to solve as many problems as they can now. And their actions should set the table for more significant changes after the elections.

Congress: essential elements of police reform

Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate are developing legislative proposals on police reform.

Misguided funding programs that channel federal dollars to local law enforcement agencies have contributed to the massive expansion of local police forces in the past 40 years. So even though the federal government cannot directly regulate state and local police, it can use the power of the massive federal wallet to effect a change in the way federal highway financing helped change state laws on driving while intoxicated.

Any bill worth passing Congress must include several minimal elements.

one) Choking ban: Congress should prohibit federal funds from going to state and local police departments and law enforcement agencies that do not adopt stricter policies on when the use of lethal force is allowed. The police must especially ban the horrible strangling restrictions that killed George Floyd, Eric Garner, and many others. Some cities and states have already done so; The rest of the nation must do the same. Federal tax money should not go to support any police department that allows suffocation, or any other maneuver that restricts breathing, as a police tool.

2) Delete entries without knocks: Congress must also address the use of untouched tickets, such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Analysis of these entries shows that they have evolved from an unusual tactic used in high-risk situations to an everyday police tool, used to serve low-level drug arrest warrants and the like. These dangerous entrances present terrible risks to officers and citizens, as the Taylor case demonstrates, and their use must be severely restricted and subject to strict supervision to ensure public safety and respect for citizens' rights.

3) Mandate review boards: Police departments receiving federal funds should also be required to create civilian membership review boards that can review the use of deadly force, compel the disclosure of documents and testimonies, and issue public findings. Transparency is the cornerstone of any good government agency, and the police can no longer be allowed to abuse citizens and then cover up that abuse. The toothy review boards could have prevented a series of police killings, including the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer who had been the subject of 20 allegations of excessive force.

4) Decertify bad cops: State and local police departments that obtain federal money must have toothless decertification programs that revoke the certification of police who use deadly force illegally.

5) Register bad cops: And we need a "bad police" record that identifies officers who have been fired for misconduct, especially the use of excessive force, so that they cannot simply move from one department to another to commit more irregularities.

The first two steps would help save lives. And the last three steps would give good police chiefs and communities better tools to find and remove the worst elements. Fortunately, many of these ideas are already under consideration in the United States House.

But Congress should try to go further, if not on this summer's bill, but on the next.

one) Fix immunity: Congress must reverse the woefully misguided doctrine of "qualified immunity," which protects officers who commit constitutional violations of the type of civil liability that any other citizen would face.

2) Get the feds involved: Congress should create an enhanced federal role in investigative officer misconduct committed while using lethal force.

3) De-escalation support: Congress should mandate more stringent downscaling training requirements for local police departments.

4) Support mental health: Congress needs to reuse a few dollars from the federal police to recruit mental and behavioral health specialists. It is unfair to expect that police officers will also function as therapists, marriage counselors, and psychologists.

Those steps would also create more checks and balances, less violence, and more peaceful streets.

Trump: steps the administration should take

While President Trump is waiting for Congress to pass a bill, he can solve some problems by executive order.

one) Use of force condition: The President could order a review of the use of federal and state police task forces, requiring states to accept federal conditions on the use of force and other police tactics if they want federal aid.

2) End the military surveillance program: The President should end the Pentagon's infamous 1033 program, which distributes military equipment to local police departments, many of them small departments with only a few dozen officers. This program has helped fuel the emergence of the "warrior police" mentality that is at the heart of many cases of excessive force. If a police department really believes it needs an urban assault vehicle, it must discipline itself to pay for it.

3) Dealing with mental health: The President must order a comprehensive plan to address the police response to people experiencing a mental health crisis. We need national standards that address how the police can work with (or even yield the answer to) trained mental health professionals who can divert people to the necessary psychiatric treatment that would otherwise languish in prison.

4) Federal choking ban: The President must impose a use of force standard in federal law enforcement that would make it clear that strangulation and other forms of excessive force will not be tolerated.

I am not naive. I know that the task of transforming the police will not be accomplished with one law, one executive order, or even several. The broken police culture and the lack of accountability for police officers who use deadly force against black and brown people is too entrenched to change overnight.

But this summer, our nation's leaders can take significant steps and place important markers.