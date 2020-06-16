Surveillance: what Trump and Congress can do now (opinion)

Below I will explain where I think the common ground is.
What if you told them, "Please follow the rules. But since you are good people who do hard work, no one will fire you … or sue you … or imprison you … no matter what. Just follow the rules! "
What if you conducted this experiment in a nation with a long and documented history of severe discrimination against one or more disadvantaged ethnic minorities?
How soon do you think you would have a great disaster on your hands? Which groups do you think would suffer more from excesses or brutality?
Well unfortunately the above scenario is not a thought experiment. It is a pretty decent description of America's law enforcement system.
This approach is working out exactly as you imagine, with the vast majority of people trying to do a good job, but too many of them break the rules (even kill people) and get away with it. The endless videos showing police officers behaving without law are completely predictable because the mechanisms of law enforcement against law enforcement are almost completely non-existent.
The dangers of impunity for the police.
Any human system without proper supervision, controls and balances will tend to corruption and abuse. So we have meat inspectors; not because we hate butchers. So we have construction inspectors; not because we despise all construction workers. The reason we maintain strict supervision over both professions is because otherwise we would have a national epidemic of food poisoning and building collapse. By the same logic, lack of meaningful oversight is an important reason why we have an epidemic of illegal police violence.
Until we address the central issue of "police impunity," we will continue to see scandalous behavior, especially targeting people of color.
That said, penetrating the hardened bunkers of inexplicable police power will take years, not weeks. Before the presidential elections absorb all the oxygen this fall, DC leaders should act quickly to solve as many problems as they can now. And their actions should set the table for more significant changes after the elections.
Congress: essential elements of police reform
Misguided funding programs that channel federal dollars to local law enforcement agencies have contributed to the massive expansion of local police forces in the past 40 years. So even though the federal government cannot directly regulate state and local police, it can use the power of the massive federal wallet to effect a change in the way federal highway financing helped change state laws on driving while intoxicated.
Any bill worth passing Congress must include several minimal elements.
2) Delete entries without knocks: Congress must also address the use of untouched tickets, such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Analysis of these entries shows that they have evolved from an unusual tactic used in high-risk situations to an everyday police tool, used to serve low-level drug arrest warrants and the like. These dangerous entrances present terrible risks to officers and citizens, as the Taylor case demonstrates, and their use must be severely restricted and subject to strict supervision to ensure public safety and respect for citizens' rights.
4) Decertify bad cops: State and local police departments that obtain federal money must have toothless decertification programs that revoke the certification of police who use deadly force illegally.
5) Register bad cops: And we need a "bad police" record that identifies officers who have been fired for misconduct, especially the use of excessive force, so that they cannot simply move from one department to another to commit more irregularities.
The first two steps would help save lives. And the last three steps would give good police chiefs and communities better tools to find and remove the worst elements. Fortunately, many of these ideas are already under consideration in the United States House.
But Congress should try to go further, if not on this summer's bill, but on the next.
one) Fix immunity: Congress must reverse the woefully misguided doctrine of "qualified immunity," which protects officers who commit constitutional violations of the type of civil liability that any other citizen would face.
2) Get the feds involved: Congress should create an enhanced federal role in investigative officer misconduct committed while using lethal force.
3) De-escalation support: Congress should mandate more stringent downscaling training requirements for local police departments.
4) Support mental health: Congress needs to reuse a few dollars from the federal police to recruit mental and behavioral health specialists. It is unfair to expect that police officers will also function as therapists, marriage counselors, and psychologists.
Those steps would also create more checks and balances, less violence, and more peaceful streets.
Trump: steps the administration should take
While President Trump is waiting for Congress to pass a bill, he can solve some problems by executive order.
one) Use of force condition: The President could order a review of the use of federal and state police task forces, requiring states to accept federal conditions on the use of force and other police tactics if they want federal aid.
3) Dealing with mental health: The President must order a comprehensive plan to address the police response to people experiencing a mental health crisis. We need national standards that address how the police can work with (or even yield the answer to) trained mental health professionals who can divert people to the necessary psychiatric treatment that would otherwise languish in prison.
4) Federal choking ban: The President must impose a use of force standard in federal law enforcement that would make it clear that strangulation and other forms of excessive force will not be tolerated.
I am not naive. I know that the task of transforming the police will not be accomplished with one law, one executive order, or even several. The broken police culture and the lack of accountability for police officers who use deadly force against black and brown people is too entrenched to change overnight.
But this summer, our nation's leaders can take significant steps and place important markers.