Surviving 88-year-old man falls into Long Island cesspool

An 88-year-old man on Long Island was rescued by police after falling into a collapsed well while working in the garden.

Ralph Santos was at his North Bay Shore home in Suffolk County when he dived into the sinkhole that formed when he was cutting weeds, police said.

The senior grabbed the herbicide's power cord to keep his head above the debris while waiting for help, police said.

Santos was finally seen by his wife, who called 911 at approximately 5:25 p.m., police said.

Officers responded within minutes, tossing Santos a life ring and pulling him to safety while the sink continued to expand.

Santos was taken to Southside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.