It’s that time of year again! Survivor’ is back on the air, and this season looks to be one of the most exciting yet. 16 new castaways will compete for the $1 million prizes, and there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns along the way. This season, there is a theme of “Ultimate Showdown.” The castaways will be divided into three tribes, each representing a different side of the Survivor spectrum. On one tribe are the underdogs, those who have been voted out of the game before. On the other tribe are the power players, those who have never been voted out and always seem to come out on top. It will be interesting to see how these two groups clash with each other. The third tribe is made up of those who have played the game before but never won. This could be their chance to finally win Survivor’ and take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Survivor’s back for season 42!!

Survivor’ is back for its 42nd season. The new season of CBS’ franchise premieres on March 9 at 8 p.m. EDT/PT, but you don’t have to wait until then to catch your first glimpse.

Survivor’ 42 releases its premier

The first four minutes of the Survivor 42 premiere are now available. In this sneak peek of the new season, you’ll see Jeff Probst strolling on the beach, a guy bragging about his world record in pull-ups, and a couple of contestants reading from the classic Survivor script about how they will either surprise everyone or be completely unprepared for the weather.

What does the Survivor 42 premiere offer?

But self-assured bravado and comic self-deprecation apart, what really intrigues us about these first four minutes — beyond Probst not wearing his super-dope orange baseball cap — is that it seems those sneaking Survivor producers are at it again! According to the host, the new season will feature numerous of the same twists of season 41, still, some will be made more interesting.

Whether this means they broke down an hourglass to make history by changing history and are getting free of that terrible twist is anyone’s guess, but there’s some good news Probst reveals the super-fun crazy expressions that people need to say to get a secret immunity hero are back. Not only that but a few of them are disclosed. We hear one competitor say out loud the expression”Potatoes have skin. I’ve skin. Am I a potato?”Thanks to astonishing pause technology, you can also see on the parchment that one of the other expressions reads”There is such grace in the game of soccer, it makes me cry.”

Why you should watch Survivor?

Because Survivor Season 42 is the ultimate showdown! Plus, the super-fun crazy expressions that people need to say to get a secret immunity hero are back, so be sure to watch and see what they are! Finally, there is an amazing expression that reads"There is such grace in the game of soccer, it makes me cry." that you need to see.

Premier reveals the first twist of the game

“You must hold on for all three players before you make your decision. Good news! This part of the challenge requires zero trouble from you! So if you want, you can capture your paddles and race back to your tribe. Or … You can agree to intimately work together … and each earns an advantage in the process. You must each unbind 20 knots to recoup your advantage … To cover your lie, spread mud and fake blood over your body to prove how hard you worked to get your paddles. You are only moments into the game … and you formerly have your first big occasion.”