Susan Rice says Trump supporters in the Senate belong & # 39; to the rubbish heap of history & # 39;

Susan Rice, a former national security adviser to the Obama administration and potential vice president of Joe Biden, said Friday that President Trump's supporters in the Senate belong "to the garbage heap of history."

Speaking on MSNBC about Biden's vice presidential decision, Rice said this election is about "taking Joe Biden to the White House," someone who could "remove Donald Trump and consign his supporters to the Senate. of history. " Rice said Biden was someone who could "heal and unify the nation."

Despite Rice's strong feelings about Trump supporters in the Senate, her son, John David Rice Cameron, has made public his support for the current president.

LIST OF NARROWS VP CONTENT BIDEN, EX-OBAMA ADVISORY RICE AMONG THEM

Rice has said that the views of her son, who served as president of the Republicans at Stanford College, have not hindered their relationship.

"We have made a very conscious decision to put our love as a family, our history, our aspirations, well above our political and political differences," Rice told The Guardian in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rice in May said she would "say yes" if Biden asked her to be his running mate, and last week it was reported that he was on a restricted list of contenders, as the former vice president faced mounting pressure to choose a woman. black in the light. of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.