Susan Rice: Trump's response to the George Floyd DC riots shows it should become a state

Susan Rice, a former White House national security adviser, wrote in a New York Times opinion piece published Tuesday that Washington, DC, was powerless to prevent President Trump from ordering federal forces into the city in response to protests because it lacks state.

In her article, Rice criticized Trump for deploying thousands of federal forces in the city against Mayor Muriel Bowser's wishes as protests continued over the death of George Floyd.

"Largely because Washington is stateless, Mr. Trump had the authority to line city streets with military Humvees, fly dangerously low Black Hawk helicopters to terrorize protesters, fill the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with military personnel and deploy thousands of federal forces, many unidentifiable without a discernible chain of command, such as the & # 39; Little Green Men & # 39; Russians, to intimidate residents, "Rice wrote.

"Without statehood, Washington was virtually powerless to prevent Trump from using the capital as a Petri dish to intimidate protesters, divide Americans and incitement activists into nasty street battles to galvanize elements of his base," he added. .

Rice, who grew up in the capital, cited the launch of tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray and the use of batons against protesters and journalists. He warned that the city was a "testing ground" for Trump to find a pretext to invoke the Law of Insurrection and send active-duty troops to any state over objections from its governor.

National Guard troops were ordered into the city to protect the White House and various monuments amid historical unrest over Floyd's death.

To support her argument for DC status, Rice said the city's population exceeds 700,000, more than Wyoming and Vermont and comparable to Alaska and Delaware. Washington, D.C., residents also pay more per capita in federal income taxes than any state and more in total federal income tax than 22 states, he said.

"However, we lack senators or representatives with voting rights in the House of Representatives. Congress controls the city's budget and can override our laws and withhold funds," he said. "As our registration plate proclaims, we suffer" taxes without representation, "which violates our democratic rights and relegates residents to second-class citizenship."

Trump has scrapped the idea of ​​statehood for the capital, saying it would increase the number of seats in Congress for Democrats.

At a press conference last week, Bowser said that until DC is granted statehood, the city is subject to the whims of the federal government.

"Sometimes they are benevolent and sometimes they are not," he said.