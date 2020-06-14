Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian actor found dead in his Mumbai home

Mumbai police say he killed himself and an investigation is underway.
He also played the role of Manav in the television series Pavitra Rishta, or Sacred Ties, from 2009 to 2014.
Rajput's public relations team released a statement on behalf of the family after his death.
"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We ask his fans to keep him in his thoughts and celebrate his life and work as they have done so far. We ask the media to help us maintain privacy. in this moment of pain, "the statement said.
"Sushant Singh Rajput … a brilliant young actor who left too soon. He excelled on television and in movies. His rise in the entertainment world inspired many and leaves behind several memorable performances. Surprised at his passing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. "