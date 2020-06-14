Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian actor found dead in his Mumbai home

Mumbai police say he killed himself and an investigation is underway.

The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2013 in "Kai Po Che!", According to the IMDb film site. He was awarded Best Actor (Male) at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival in 2017 for his film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", in which he played the Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He also played the role of Manav in the television series Pavitra Rishta, or Sacred Ties, from 2009 to 2014.

Rajput's public relations team released a statement on behalf of the family after his death.