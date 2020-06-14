Sushant Singh Rajput, popular Bollywood actor, dead at 34

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead Sunday at his Mumbai residence, police and Indian media said.

Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in the Bandra suburbs.

Mumbai police spokesman Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were under investigation.

Rajput, who started out as a television actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in "Kai Po Che", based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Social media was filled with condolences for the actor, and many reacted to the news in disbelief.

"Sushant Singh Rajput … a brilliant young actor who left too soon," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He excelled on television and in movies. His rise in the entertainment world inspired many and leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter: "Honestly, this news has left me shocked and speechless."

"I can't believe this at all … he's shocking … a beautiful actor and a good friend … he's daunting," actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

Rajput played former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story." Among his other films are "Kedarnath, Sonchiriya" (Golden Bird) and "Raabta" (Connection).

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix movie "Drive."

Mumbai, the financial center of India and home to Bollywood, has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has ended the entertainment business in the country.