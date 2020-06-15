Sushi restorer swims beyond pandemic chaos with thriving sales

The coronavirus pandemic has been strangely good for New York City restaurateur Garry Kanfer.

At a time when most Big Apple restaurants are struggling to survive, Manhattan's Kissaki sushi restaurant has thrived, according to Kanfer, thanks to some one-time trade decisions like importing fish directly from Japan, making a takeaway menu. and invest in sushi- making robots.

The bold moves have paid off, allowing Kanfer to open a second outpost on East 54 Street amid the chaos. He plans to launch a third location in the Hamptons on Thursday.

It's an unexpected change for the Lower East Side Kissaki, which only opened in January as a restaurant focused on the luxurious but expensive Japanese tradition of letting a chef choose food, known as omakase. When the pandemic forced Gotham restaurants to shut down their dinner operations in mid-March, Kissaki wasn't exactly the take-out option.

However, that started to change on May 1, when Kissaki launched a takeaway menu. In addition to omakase courses that can cost up to $ 147, the restaurant turned around with items like rice dishes and donburi fish for $ 20.

In mid-May, Kissaki was raising about $ 55,000 a week, close to what she was earning before the pandemic, Kanfer says.

The serial entrepreneur and former financial analyst also started sourcing his own fish directly from Japan, which has resulted in significant cost savings.

“We have been importing directly from Japan without distributors. The fish leaves Tokyo, clears JFK the same night and is in restaurants the next day, much cooler than having it in a dealer's warehouse, "he says.

The black perch, or pink bass, which used to cost between $ 65 and $ 85 per pound, for example, is now $ 25 per pound, and Kinmedai, also known as splendid alfonsino, is $ 24 per pound instead of $ 32, while bluefin tuna costs $ 12 per pound. , below $ 20. Additionally, Kanfer claims he has access to some fish that dealers stopped receiving during COVID-19, such as the Hotate scallops.

"They're not even available through distributors because of COVID. We used to pay $ 50 for a 12-piece package and now we pay around $ 40," he says, adding that he also saves on Hokkaido trays.

What's more, the new sushi robotics have reduced labor costs, while keeping production humming during a time when employees were wary of going to work due to health and safety issues.

The robots, which look more like a heavy kitchen appliance than something from "Star Wars," are used to roll nigiri rice balls "delicately, without grinding the rice grains," says Kanfer. It has also invested in maki machines that produce sheets of rice of various thicknesses at a rate of up to 1,300 sheets per hour.

The equipment sale came at a coronavirus discount of 15 to 20 percent, or around $ 12,500 each.

Kissaki's second location is based at the Greek restaurant Nerai, which has used a profit-sharing model during COVID-19 to make use of its three-story space. All restaurants contribute to rent.

The next move, Kanfer said, is the Hamptons. “Many of our clients are in the Hamptons during the summer. First, for COVID, and now for the protests. We believe there are more people in the Hamptons than ever, and that's where we needed to be. "

He opened a place in Water Mill, formerly home to Mirko & # 39; s. Takeout is open this week and cookouts are scheduled for the end of the month.

"Thank goodness our takeaway model worked," Kanfer said. "It is definitely a great positive story."