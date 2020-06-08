Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of retired St. Louis officer David Dorn

A 24-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain during a night of looting in the city last week, local prosecutors said Sunday.

Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Dorn, 77, who was shot Tuesday morning outside a pawn shop he was trying to protect from looters, the St Circuit attorney said Louis, Kim Gardner.

Apparently, Dorn's last moments were posted on Facebook Live, though the video has been removed.

He was friends with the pawn shop owner and checked the property, even when the burglar alarm went off.

Court documents indicate Cannon was one of multiple people seen in surveillance footage who entered the store and stole televisions, local newspaper Fox2Now reported.

Then he allegedly walked to the corner of the street with a pistol in his hand.

"At the time the shots were fired, (Cannon) was the only person standing on that corner," reads a statement of probable cause.

"Multiple columns of smoke" could be seen coming from where Cannon was standing, and shells were found at the scene, police said.

Police said Cannon cut his hair to change his appearance after seeing a surveillance image that police had released in hopes of identifying him.

Cannon was detained without bail. He also faces other charges, including robbery and being a criminal in possession of a firearm.

Dorn, a former police officer who had spent half his life in the Missouri force, was killed on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot and more than 55 businesses were stolen or damaged.

The riots came amid protests across the country over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

With posts