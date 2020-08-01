Suspect arrested in poker player's death

A 60-year-old Michigan man was arrested in connection with the death of professional poker player Susie Zhao, authorities said.

The Pontiac man was arrested by White Lake Township police at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

He was detained with an arrest warrant while driving west of Detroit in White Lake Township, police told the store.

Zhao's severely burned body was found on July 13 in a parking lot near the Pontiac Lake recreation area, police said.

The 33-year-old woman, known as "Susie Q", was a rising star in the poker world, earning at least $ 224,671 since 2009.