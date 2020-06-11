Suspect identified in & # 39; ambush & # 39; in shooting at California police station that left an aide injured and a civilian dead

Police and sheriff's deputies in central California are searching for a man who they say shot an agent in the head early Wednesday morning and killed another man in what investigators described as an "ambush attack "at a police station.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said Mason James Lira, 26, opened fire on the Paso Robles Police Department before 4 a.m.Wednesday, and shot a responding officer in the head.

The agent's partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

The bullet remained lodged in the deputy's head and is in serious condition at the hospital, Parkinson said.

"We feel that this was an ambush, that he planned it, that he intended for officers to leave the police department and attack them," he said.

The sheriff's department said Lira also killed a man who was found shot to death near railroad tracks a few blocks from the police station.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that it conducted a widespread search in downtown Paso Robles, but Lira remains at large.

Around 11 p.m. Police were seen barricading downtown Paso Robles areas near Spring Street while searching for helicopters, according to a FOX 11 San Luis Obispo reporter.

Lira, described as a transitory in Monterrey, should be considered armed and dangerous, the department said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Parkinson said the "unprovoked attack on the police" by a suspect "ambushed" at the station was an "act of a coward."

Paso Robles is a small town along the central California coast, about 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

