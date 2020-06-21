Suspect identified in England's "terror-related" stabbing violence

The only attacker who was arrested in a terrorism-related stabbing attack in Reading, England, has been identified as a 25-year-old refugee, according to a report.

Khairi Saadallah, who is from Libya, was detained by police at Forbury Gardens on Saturday night after witnesses said he approached a group of middle-aged men and started attacking them, the Telegraph reported.

Personal trainer Lawrence Wort said that "a lone person came in, suddenly yelled out some unintelligible words and surrounded a large group of about 10, trying to stab them."

"He stabbed three of them severely in the neck and under the arms, and then he turned and started running towards me, and we turned around and started running," Wort said.

According to the report, three people died in the attack, while three others remain in critical condition in a hospital.

Thames Valley Police announced Sunday morning that the wave of stabbings had been declared an incident related to terrorism.

"Incidents of this nature are very rare, although I know it will be of little comfort to those involved and I understand the concern that this incident will have caused among our local community," Police Chief John Campbell said in a statement.

