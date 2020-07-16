Suspect in shooting Secoriea Turner's death surrenders to police

An Atlanta teenager wanted in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner turned himself in to police Wednesday.

Julian Conley, 19, turned himself in the day after prosecutors issued a felony murder order for him in the girl's shooting death on July 4 near the Wendy's fast food restaurant where Police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks on June 12, CBS News reported. .

Turner was traveling in his mother's car when she was shot dead. Police said the woman's vehicle was converted to a nearby parking spot before being confronted by a group of armed men, who opened fire on the car.

The girl's death led Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to declare, "Enough is enough."

"These are not police officers shooting people on the streets of Atlanta," said Bottoms. “These are members of the community who shoot each other. And in this case, it's the worst possible outcome. "

The Georgia city was rocked by protests and confrontations with police after George Floyd's death from police custody on May 25 of Minneapolis, but took a more violent turn after police shot Brooks twice in the back outside. from Wendy & # 39; s.

Protesters set fire to the restaurant the next day.

Governor Brian Kemp called the National Guard after Secoriea's death, which occurred during a bloody weekend of violence that saw four other people shot dead in Atlanta.