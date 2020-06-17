Suspect Wanted at Minnesota Police Station for Fire Trapped in Colorado, Report Finds

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Colorado in connection with arson attacks at a Minneapolis police station last month during protests over the death of George Floyd, according to federal investigators.

Investigators linked Dylan Shakespeare Robinson to the crimes after reviewing the videos he posted on his own Snapchat, authorities said.

The videos show someone making Molotov cocktails, according to the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

"These guys have never made a Molotov … Rookies," Robinson reportedly wrote in the comments. "We need gasoline."

In another video, the ATF said investigators saw Robinson lighting a fire outside a stairway in the third compound of the Minneapolis Police Department, which was invaded, destroyed and burned on May 28.

The ATF also shared surveillance footage of the riots and asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects, Denver-based KUSA reported. A woman came forward, linked investigators to Robinson's Facebook profile, and told them that she had gone to school with her son.

Robinson is from Brainerd, Minnesota, but investigators tracked him to Breckenridge, Colorado, and arrested him on June 14, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers fired after Floyd's death, faces several charges, including a second-degree murder. The other three officers involved: Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao: They were charged with two counts of Aid, Instigation and Second Degree Murder.

The video of the arrest was widely circulated online and sparked protests across the country. A local 911 dispatcher reportedly even called a Minneapolis Police sergeant to voice his concerns about the incident while watching it on a live video feed from a nearby security camera.

The protests turned fierce and violent around the Third Precinct building, near where Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, but also in other cities.

Days later, a man in a clown mask allegedly set fire to a Chicago police vehicle in broad daylight. And in Philadelphia, a man died after detonating a bomb at an ATM in one of dozens of similar explosions in the city that took advantage of the unrest.

And a 25-year-old woman from Tacoma, Washington, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to five unmarked Seattle Police vehicles on May 30.