Suspects posing as cops steal $ 150K from Manhattan jewelry store before capture: report

Two suspects robbed a jewelry store of more than $ 150,000 in a daylight robbery over the weekend while posing as New York police officers amid George Floyd protests in the city, the federal prosecutors monday.

Ismael Igartau from Queens and José Rodríguez from the Bronx, both 59, were taken to a jewelry store on 92nd Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday because the store owner believed they were District 19 police.

Prosecutors said the suspects were wearing bulletproof vests and one had what appeared to be a detective badge.

The couple asked to see the store owner's gun permit, alleging that firearms in city stores were at risk of being stolen due to looting in the city, prosecutors said.

They pulled out weapons and tied the owner's wrists, a federal complaint said. They took between $ 150,000 and $ 165,000 in jewelry and fled the store.

But the store owner called the police, who caught the two men at a nearby subway station.

The couple was charged with conspiracy, robbery and firearms, the US attorney for the Southern District said in a statement Monday.

"The defendants' alleged plan, impersonating New York police officers and asking to review the victim's firearm due to recent looting incidents, took advantage of uncertain conditions in our community, taking advantage of the fears of a small boy's owner business and their confidence in law enforcement. " US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

"This alleged criminal conduct is intolerable, and thanks to the work of the NYPD and the FBI, the defendants face significant federal charges."

