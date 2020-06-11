Suspects wanted for taking $ 550k of loot from Soho camera store

Police released Thursday morning photos of several suspects wanted for robbery at a high-end SoHo camera store that lost more than half a million dollars from the looting.

The Leica Store SoHo was looted on May 31, the first of two nights of widespread looting of luxury stores in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

A man dressed in black was the first suspect to target the store, breaking the front door with an unknown object, police said.

Once inside, he took the equipment from the camera and fled on the bicycle, police officers said.

Moments later, a group of about 25 looters stormed the store, sliding in camera equipment, computers and checks worth about $ 550,000, police said.

SoHo and other parts of Manhattan were devastated by the looting that took place when protesters marched through the streets protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.