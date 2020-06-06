Suspicious police robber yelled & # 39; Allahu akbar & # 39; during the attack: NYPD

The man accused of shooting two police officers and stabbing a third in Brooklyn this week yelled "Allahu akbar!" three times during the unprovoked attack, police said Saturday.

So far, authorities have been unable to link the man, Dzenan Camovic, to any organized terrorist group, but there are indications that his alleged tactics and ambushes were similar to attacks on police in Paris and elsewhere, according to John Miller. , deputy of the New York Police. anti-terrorism commissioner.

"All the features that would be out of the terrorist playbook," Miller said in a briefing from New York Police headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

Camovic, 20, opened a Twitter account this month and liked 24 tweets from those who wrote about the George Floyd protests, looting Soho and anti-police propaganda, police said.

Camovic, who lives with his family in Sheepshead Bay, allegedly ran to an officer and stabbed him in the neck just before midnight Wednesday night on Flatbush Avenue, near Church Avenue, police said.

He then allegedly took control of the officer's gun and shot two officers in the hand, police officers said. A sergeant who responded to the scene shot Camovic.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition and has not been interviewed because he is intubated, sources said.

He is expected to be charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The FBI is involved to see if federal charges will be filed.

A relative told The Post on Thursday that Camovic, whose family hails from Bosnia, is a practicing Muslim and "absolutely not a terrorist."

Allahu Akbar is Arabic for "God is great!" and it is used by Muslims as a statement of faith.