SUV seen going through Black Lives Matter protest in New York: report

The video appeared online Tuesday night showing a black SUV driving through a crowd of Black Lives Matters protesters near New York City's Times Square after the vehicle was surrounded by protesters, according to a report.

The black Dodge Durango was surrounded by a dozen protesters who attempted to block an intersection during a march near Bryant Park, the New York Post reported. A witness told the newspaper that the SUV driver "kept moving" when the vehicle was surrounded. The newspaper reported that a tweet removed since then showed a protester telling the driver, "My man, we are going to blow up his tire, brother."

The Post reported that another video showed a protester stabbing the tire before the driver took off, dragging some bikes in the process. The scene seemed chaotic on video and some of the protesters appear to be chasing their bikes.

Police told Fox News that the driver is in a precinct and has not been charged. The Post said there were no reports of injuries.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.