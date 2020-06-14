Suzanne Gosselin: Talk about racial injustice with her son: this is what I said to my daughter

A full week after George Floyd's death, I found myself discussing racism with my 7-year-old daughter. We were in the car, when I asked him if he knew why people in our community were protesting, something we had seen on the news.

After asking me to explain what a protest was, he admitted that he did not know.

I took a deep breath, wondering what part of the darkness I should be exposing her to. I simply said, "They are protesting that sometimes people with black skin are not treated as fairly as people with white skin."

TUCKER CARLSON: DON'T DESTROY THE HISTORY AND SHARED HERITAGE OF AMERICA

"Is my skin white?" His 5-year-old sister intervened.

"Yes, I said." We are white. "

"Don't we take care of that anymore ?!" my daughter exclaimed.

More from Opinion

"You mean Martin Luther King Jr.?" I asked. He knew that she had studied the civil rights leader during first grade.

"Yes," she said. "We have already decided that all people are equal!"

Her self-assured statement made me feel proud. If only it were that simple.

For my daughter, treating all people the same way, regardless of how they look, was the most natural thing in the world. I explained to him that unfortunately inequality still exists in the world, and that people must continue to defend what is right so that everyone can be treated fairly.

In recent weeks, many of us have been reminded that racial injustice is alive and well in our country. Depending on where we live, not everyone can observe these situations that unfold in our daily lives. This may give the illusion that prejudice and discrimination have been left behind.

People who care about and defend justice can make big changes. People who love others can make a difference.

So when a national event highlights the truth that injustice still exists, it can be difficult to know how to respond. Posting support on social media, signing a petition, educating ourselves, giving a cause, or even praying can seem like such a fragile attempt when faced with such a complex and deep-seated problem.

I was regretting this fact to another mother, and she gave me good advice. "One thing I can do is educate my children," he said. “My daughters and I talked over lunch about how, even though slavery has ended and unfair laws have changed, people are still treated differently because of their race. Even in today's education system, children may think that all of this has already happened. "

It has not finished. And the truth is that completely eradicating injustice and racism is not likely to happen in my life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

But people who care about and defend justice can make big changes. People who love others can make a difference. That includes legislators, law enforcement officers, religious communities, and families.

Parents have a different opportunity to teach their children that all people are created in the same way: loved and valued by their Creator (Genesis 1:27).

I am proud to see that my daughter already seems to have an idea of ​​that truth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Towards the end of our conversation, I said, "I hope you always look for people who are not treated fairly and defend them."

"Oh, I will," he said. "I will."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT SUZANNE HADLEY GOSSELIN