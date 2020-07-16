Suzanne Gosselin: Uncertainty of school reopening – this is how we help our children cope

The other day, the pain hit at an unexpected moment. I was putting away my son's socks and saw the special pair he had worn on his first day of school last year.

Suddenly, a wave of sadness washed over me as I remembered how excited I had been, waiting for the school bus in its new outfit back to school. As a child on the spectrum, my son lives for school. And seeing those socks once again reminded me of all that was lost this year.

While the state and our local school districts are still trying to find suitable options to reopen the school next month, it is obvious that the experience will be very different from last year. And none of the options, which involve less classroom time, more distance learning, less play time, and less social activities, seem ideal.

I was recently talking to a mother whose daughter is an older person. "At first I thought it was lucky that I wasn't in the senior year last year," said the mother. "But now I realize that his entire senior year could be affected, rather than just a quarter."

The coronavirus pandemic developed in a way that few of us imagined in March. Similar to mourning the death of a loved one, some days feel quite normal while others overwhelm me with a sense of loss and pain.

This is particularly true when it comes to my son with special needs. Since he was able to express himself, he asked me every day of summer vacation: "How many days do I have before school starts?" He's been out of the classroom for over four months, a perpetual "summer break," and I'm sorry for the things he's missing: social interaction, specialized learning opportunities, even the sheer joy of riding the bus.

I, like many parents, have been waiting for us to return to normal this fall. But there are no guarantees and I have little control. One thing I can control is how I guide my children in uncertain times.

Last week, my boy slipped into the pool and cut off the back of his head on a chair. The wound was large enough to require stitches, and her 7-year-old sister became hysterical. I quickly realized that I needed to stay calm and help her realize that the situation was not as serious as it felt.

"Okay," I reassured him. "He will go to the doctor and he will be fine."

"But he will have a scar," she said, tears streaming down her face.

I recognized that yes, he may have a scar, but we could be thankful that the injury does not cause any long-term damage. She calmed down and soon went to work making a "get well soon" card for her brother.

This pandemic is a severe blow. For many parents, the pain rekindles as we wait to see when and how schools will reopen. But we can still help my children see the future with hope by setting the tone. This begins with an attitude of appreciation for what we have. We can be grateful for each other, our faith, food and shelter.

The coronavirus pandemic can leave a scar, but these unique circumstances can also transform our children into strong and resilient individuals who persevere in the face of adversity.

